Logo

Fancy turning this Grade II listed barn into your dream home?

PUBLISHED: 14:45 10 July 2019

This Grade II listed barn at Bridge Street, beside Loddon Mill, is on the market for £350,000 with planning permission pending to convert it into a two-bedroom home. Picture: Musker McIntyre

This Grade II listed barn at Bridge Street, beside Loddon Mill, is on the market for £350,000 with planning permission pending to convert it into a two-bedroom home. Picture: Musker McIntyre

Archant

It's been a concert hall, a comedy venue and even an annexe to Loddon Mill but now this unconverted barn with planning permission to become a two-bedroom home could be yours for £350,000.

This Grade II listed barn at Bridge Street, beside Loddon Mill, is on the market for £350,000 with planning permission pending to convert it into a two-bedroom home. Picture: Musker McIntyreThis Grade II listed barn at Bridge Street, beside Loddon Mill, is on the market for £350,000 with planning permission pending to convert it into a two-bedroom home. Picture: Musker McIntyre

The barn, which is being marketed by Musker McIntyre was originally constructed in 1860 and offers approximately 1,160 sq ft of living space.

It is set in a beautiful location in the centre of Loddon, having been built as an annexe to the historic mill, and comes with Listed Building Consent pending full planning permission to convert it into a two-bedroom home.

Described by the agent as a "superb blank canvas" for a prospective buyer, it offers plenty of character with an outbuilding/military pillbox within its boundary and a lovely rear garden.

The property also comes with a slipway to the River Chet, along with a private mooring area. Unfortunately, the river from this side of the mill does not lead anywhere, so access to the Broads is by nearby Loddon Staithe.

This Grade II listed barn at Bridge Street, beside Loddon Mill, is on the market for £350,000 with planning permission pending to convert it into a two-bedroom home. Picture: Musker McIntyreThis Grade II listed barn at Bridge Street, beside Loddon Mill, is on the market for £350,000 with planning permission pending to convert it into a two-bedroom home. Picture: Musker McIntyre

For more information about this property, contact Musker McIntyre on 01508 521110.

This Grade II listed barn at Bridge Street, beside Loddon Mill, is on the market for £350,000 with planning permission pending to convert it into a two-bedroom home. Picture: Musker McIntyreThis Grade II listed barn at Bridge Street, beside Loddon Mill, is on the market for £350,000 with planning permission pending to convert it into a two-bedroom home. Picture: Musker McIntyre

This Grade II listed barn at Bridge Street, beside Loddon Mill, is on the market for £350,000 with planning permission pending to convert it into a two-bedroom home. Picture: Musker McIntyreThis Grade II listed barn at Bridge Street, beside Loddon Mill, is on the market for £350,000 with planning permission pending to convert it into a two-bedroom home. Picture: Musker McIntyre

This Grade II listed barn at Bridge Street, beside Loddon Mill, is on the market for £350,000 with planning permission pending to convert it into a two-bedroom home. Picture: Musker McIntyreThis Grade II listed barn at Bridge Street, beside Loddon Mill, is on the market for £350,000 with planning permission pending to convert it into a two-bedroom home. Picture: Musker McIntyre

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘You were such an amazing person’ - tributes left to teenager who died after street brawl

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash which blocked busy road

The Norwich-bound A146 is blocked after a crash. Photo: Live traffic map

Former F1 driver based in Norfolk could lose leg after freak moped accident

Martin Donnelly, chief driving instructor for the driving academy at Lotus, and ex-F1 driver for the team. Picture: Lotus

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Norwich men who made almost £150k from fraud ordered to pay back £10

Manby Road. Photo: Bill Smith

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘You were such an amazing person’ - tributes left to teenager who died after street brawl

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Pop band 5ive Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Social media brand launched to tap into the power of micro-influencers

60 influencers attended the Norfolk Bloggers launch. Picture: Norfolk Bloggers

Appeal after thieves target charity shop

The charity shop in Downham Market which was broken into Picture: Supplied by Sue Ryder

Petition to save archery club from council enforcement exceeds 1,100 signatures

Jon Hancock, founder of Holt Woodland Archery and Air Gun Club. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists