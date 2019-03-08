Fancy turning this Grade II listed barn into your dream home?

This Grade II listed barn at Bridge Street, beside Loddon Mill, is on the market for £350,000 with planning permission pending to convert it into a two-bedroom home. Picture: Musker McIntyre Archant

It's been a concert hall, a comedy venue and even an annexe to Loddon Mill but now this unconverted barn with planning permission to become a two-bedroom home could be yours for £350,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This Grade II listed barn at Bridge Street, beside Loddon Mill, is on the market for £350,000 with planning permission pending to convert it into a two-bedroom home. Picture: Musker McIntyre This Grade II listed barn at Bridge Street, beside Loddon Mill, is on the market for £350,000 with planning permission pending to convert it into a two-bedroom home. Picture: Musker McIntyre

The barn, which is being marketed by Musker McIntyre was originally constructed in 1860 and offers approximately 1,160 sq ft of living space.

It is set in a beautiful location in the centre of Loddon, having been built as an annexe to the historic mill, and comes with Listed Building Consent pending full planning permission to convert it into a two-bedroom home.

Described by the agent as a "superb blank canvas" for a prospective buyer, it offers plenty of character with an outbuilding/military pillbox within its boundary and a lovely rear garden.

The property also comes with a slipway to the River Chet, along with a private mooring area. Unfortunately, the river from this side of the mill does not lead anywhere, so access to the Broads is by nearby Loddon Staithe.

This Grade II listed barn at Bridge Street, beside Loddon Mill, is on the market for £350,000 with planning permission pending to convert it into a two-bedroom home. Picture: Musker McIntyre This Grade II listed barn at Bridge Street, beside Loddon Mill, is on the market for £350,000 with planning permission pending to convert it into a two-bedroom home. Picture: Musker McIntyre

For more information about this property, contact Musker McIntyre on 01508 521110.

This Grade II listed barn at Bridge Street, beside Loddon Mill, is on the market for £350,000 with planning permission pending to convert it into a two-bedroom home. Picture: Musker McIntyre This Grade II listed barn at Bridge Street, beside Loddon Mill, is on the market for £350,000 with planning permission pending to convert it into a two-bedroom home. Picture: Musker McIntyre

This Grade II listed barn at Bridge Street, beside Loddon Mill, is on the market for £350,000 with planning permission pending to convert it into a two-bedroom home. Picture: Musker McIntyre This Grade II listed barn at Bridge Street, beside Loddon Mill, is on the market for £350,000 with planning permission pending to convert it into a two-bedroom home. Picture: Musker McIntyre

This Grade II listed barn at Bridge Street, beside Loddon Mill, is on the market for £350,000 with planning permission pending to convert it into a two-bedroom home. Picture: Musker McIntyre This Grade II listed barn at Bridge Street, beside Loddon Mill, is on the market for £350,000 with planning permission pending to convert it into a two-bedroom home. Picture: Musker McIntyre

You may also want to watch: