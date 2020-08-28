First look at two new mid-century style houses for sale in the Golden Triangle

Two new mid-century style homes are for sale on Recreation Road in the Golden Triangle area of Norwich. Picture: Brown & Co Archant

Two new architect-designed mid-century style homes have come up for sale on Recreation Road in the Golden Triangle area of Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two new mid-century style homes are for sale on Recreation Road in the Golden Triangle area of Norwich. Picture: Brown & Co Two new mid-century style homes are for sale on Recreation Road in the Golden Triangle area of Norwich. Picture: Brown & Co

A pair of link-detached mid-century style homes designed by architect Jim Bond RIBA and constructed by new developer ARC HOMES has come to the Golden Triangle area of Norwich, offering an eye-catching and modern solution to eco-friendly living.

The properties sit on a unique plot overlooking the Recreation Road playing field, and have been expertly designed to be eco-conscious, with high levels of thermal efficiency and sustainable design.

“The homes at Recreation Road have not only been built using sustainable timber but we’ve also gone to town on the insulation,” says a spokesperson for ARC HOMES. Inspired, in part, by a Passivhaus design, the south-facing side of the properties feature floor-to-ceiling windows which help to heat the homes, while a Samsung Air Source Heat Pump provides underfloor heating to the downstairs rooms.

The properties each feature an entrance lobby, cloakroom, dining room, kitchen and living room on the ground floor, with an en suite master, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom upstairs.

READ MORE: See inside this colourful home for sale with links to a famous Norfolk inventor

Both kitchens are also fitted with a full range of Neff appliances, as well as bi-fold doors offering access to the south-facing gardens and a flexible, open-plan layout perfect for modern living.

Other highlights include herringbone flooring on the ground floor, carpet upstairs, aluminium windows and Juliette balconies to each of the bedrooms.

In addition to the living accommodation, both properties also come with a driveway and car port fitted with an electric charging point.

ARC HOMES is a design-focused developer and says it has made the most of the unique plot on offer at Recreation Road, which has lent itself to the somewhat modular mid-century design.

“For this project we’ve been keen to deliver city centre housing focused on being environmentally conscious,” says a spokesperson for the company, which says it works with the best architects, engineers and tradesmen to ensure the construction of exceptional new homes.

“Every development we do we want to be focused on design as well as sustainability and being eco-conscious. We’re really trying to do something interesting in the context of where we are building.”

The two properties at Recreation Road, Norwich, are marketed by Brown & Co, with prices starting at £475,000. For more information, contact the Norwich office on 01603 629871.