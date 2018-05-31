Logo

See inside this £135,000 flat built in part of historic hall once home to a famous Norfolk family

PUBLISHED: 16:27 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 20 May 2020

This two-bedroom, ground-floor flat in Keswick Hall is on the market for £135,000. Picture: Pymm & Co

This two-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of Norwich enjoys a large open-plan living space as well as access to a communal swimming pool and gorgeous gardens.

The property, which is described as being in “immaculate condition” by selling agents Pymm & Co, is situated in Keswick Hall, home to the influential Gurney family who founded Gurney’s Bank in 1770 which later merged with Barclays.

Constructed in 1817, Keswick Hall was built in a Regency style, then later extended, and is believed to have been used as a miltary site during the Second World War.

From 1948 until 1981 it was home to the Norwich Teacher Training College and, in the 1960s, it was extended to meet the growing demand for newly-qualified teachers.

The building was sold in the early 1980s and converted into flats. Since then, it has retained a number of its communal facilities, including its picturesque grounds, swimming pool and tennis court.

This two-bedroom apartment, priced at a guide of £135,000, is available on the ground floor and enjoys good-sized living space with a hall entrance and an eye-catching open-plan kitchen and living area. The bathroom has been recently refitted and there is also a functional utility space.

Outside, the property features two private patio areas, at both the front and rear, as well as the use of all communal facilities.

For more information, please contact Pymm & Co on 01603 950060.

