See inside this luxury £450,000 apartment for sale next to Norwich Theatre Royal

PUBLISHED: 15:48 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 02 November 2020

This two-bedroom apartment in Noverre House, Norwich, is available to buy for �450,000. Picture: Homes & Land

A two-bedroom apartment situated between Norwich Theatre Royal and The Assembly House has come up for sale for £450,000 – and it offers stunning views of the city.

Theatre-goers will love this stylish two-bedroom apartment in Noverre House on Theatre Street in Norwich, which boasts gorgeous views across the centre of the city and is for sale with Homes & Land Residential for £450,000.

The apartment is located on the fourth floor and is accessed by a separate lobby, which serves it and another neighbour, and a spacious communal entrance on the ground floor with lift access.

Accommodation includes a master bedroom with en suite bathroom featuring a large walk-in shower, a further bedroom, separate shower room and a well-fitted kitchen with a good range of integrated appliances, including an oven and grill, four-ring gas hob, dishwasher, washer dryer and fridge/freezer.

There is also a sitting room and a dining room, which is just perfect for those pre-theatre suppers.

In addition, the apartment also comes with its own underground parking space and a separate storage cupboard.

For more information, contact Homes & Land Residential on 01603 954854.

PROPERTY FACTS

Theatre Street, Norwich

Price: £450,000

Homes & Land Residential Estate Agents, 01603 954854

