See inside this luxurious ‘London style’ apartment in a former Norwich factory

PUBLISHED: 11:55 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 08 June 2020

This two-bedroom apartment at The Factory on Kerrison Road in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £350,000-£375,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

This two-bedroom apartment at The Factory on Kerrison Road in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £350,000-£375,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

This gorgeous apartment in Norwich city centre is just off Riverside and offers contemporary living at its best.

This two-bedroom apartment at The Factory on Kerrison Road in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £350,000-£375,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

It’s on the market with Minors & Brady at a guide price of £350,000-£375,000 and effortlessly combines its industrial heritage with a cool and modern look. It’s so cool, in fact, that it would be easy to mistake it for an apartment in a hip London neighbourhood.

The Factory at Kerrison Road, Norwich, was previously a mechanical parts factory, home to Laurence, Scott & Electromotors Ltd.

In its heyday, it was one of the city’s largest employers, with around 3,000 staff and its products were used on the Titanic, Royal Navy submarines and to help excavate the area needed to build the Channel Tunnel.

In the late 1950s, part of the building on Kerrison Road had become the art drawing office, where uninterrupted floor space – with no pillars or upright posts – allowed the team of designers to pack in with their large drawing boards and make the most of the natural light.

Today, the apartment’s contemporary design still makes use of that, with plenty of big windows and a large open-plan living area, ideal for entertaining.

This two-bedroom apartment at The Factory on Kerrison Road in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £350,000-£375,000. Picture: Minors & BradyThis two-bedroom apartment at The Factory on Kerrison Road in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £350,000-£375,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

The kitchen area has been well-fitted with a range of wall and base units, with work surfaces over, as well as tiled splashbacks, spotlighting and a built-in oven. There is also space for a washing machine, dishwasher and fridge freezer.

There are two double bedrooms – both with wonderful high ceilings, hardwood flooring and double-glazed windows – and the master bedroom also benefits from an en suite with a luxurious walk-in shower. A further bathroom features a panelled bath.

The apartment is well-placed to enjoy all that the city has to offer, and is within touching distance of the city centre, as well as the train station and Carrow Road.

For more information, please contact Minors & Brady on 01603 950174.

This two-bedroom apartment at The Factory on Kerrison Road in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £350,000-£375,000. Picture: Minors & BradyThis two-bedroom apartment at The Factory on Kerrison Road in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £350,000-£375,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

This two-bedroom apartment at The Factory on Kerrison Road in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £350,000-£375,000. Picture: Minors & BradyThis two-bedroom apartment at The Factory on Kerrison Road in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £350,000-£375,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

