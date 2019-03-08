Rail lines blocked between Norwich and London

Trains between Norwich and London are being disrupted as the line is blocked due to a problem "under investigation".

Greater Anglia have said they are investigating an issue between Chadwell Heath and Romford, which has caused all lines to be blocked.

Emergency services are at the scene and are dealing with the incident.

Services could be cancelled, delayed or revised, and disruption is expected until further notice.