'No different from the original': Town rejects proposal of 56 houses

PUBLISHED: 13:20 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 07 August 2019

Fifty-six houses have been earmarked on the land to the east of High Bungay Road in Loddon. Picture: Allison Homes

Fifty-six houses have been earmarked on the land to the east of High Bungay Road in Loddon. Picture: Allison Homes

Plans for more than 50 houses in a Norfolk village have been rejected, just two years after similar proposals were refused.

Fifty-six houses had been earmarked on land to the east of High Bungay Road, in Loddon, on a planning application from Allison Homes.

The land, which is "historically used for animal grazing", was proposed to comprise of one, two and three bedroom entry level homes, bungalows and two-storey properties.

The proposal had no on-site facilities listed "as it is expected that new residents will use the local centre facilities," the report stated.

An excerpt of the planning statement read: "The site is located to the south east of the village and is essentially square in shape. It is to be accessed via a newly created highway onto High Bungay Road."

"The A146 lies directly to the south of the site and it is bounded by established hedges and fencing in places."

In 2017, the construction of 79 new homes and associated infrastructure which included public open space for a scout building was refused by the planning department.

Responding to the application, residents commented the roads were not equipped for extra homes in the area, which may put a strain on the local surgery and schools.

One nearby resident, Mr J Lewis, said the proposal "is no different from the original".

He said: "Except for no scout hut, which the Scouts didn't need or request, and the number of houses being reduced from 79 to 56, if in 2017 the refused application was for land outside the Local Plan area for development then this new application is still outside the development area for Loddon as the local plan has not been amended in the last two years."

A spokesperson from Larkfleet Norfolk and Suffolk, who run Allison Homes, said: "The homes at Loddon are larger and more varied, with fewer of them than in the original plan. In submitting the revised application for the proposed development at Loddon, we have listened to the Local Planning Authority and addressed all the key issues that arose from the original application refusal in 2017.

"Since the application was refused, government policy has changed in relation to affordable housing, and local authorities have been encouraged to deliver more. Applications for entry level housing are looked on favourably in sustainable areas."

