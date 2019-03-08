Logo
Summer is here - but how can you avoid a neighbourhood dispute?

PUBLISHED: 16:48 16 August 2019

Disputes over noise, barbecues and fences can all contribute to neighbourhood disputes, says Sian Carell. Picture: Getty Images

Disputes over noise, barbecues and fences can all contribute to neighbourhood disputes, says Sian Carell. Picture: Getty Images

As we all make the most of the warmer weather, Sian Carrel from Spire Solicitors reaveals her top tips for easing neighbourhood tensions.

With summer here, many homeowners will be busy maintaining their gardens and enjoying some outdoor living. However, unless you live in rural isolation, summers can often lead to an increase in neighbour complaints. To maintain a summer of tranquillity, here is what to consider:

 Noise: noise is normally thought of as unwanted sound, whether it's too loud or just happens at the wrong time.

This can include playing loud music, DIY projects, alarm systems and incessant dog barking. If you are concerned about noise coming from a neighbour's home, it is important to try and approach them as soon as possible - many problems can be dealt with in a friendly way, without the need for further action.

But if talking doesn't work, you will need to make a complaint to your local authority. Under the provisions of the Noise Act 1996 and other associated legislation, your local authority has a mandatory obligation to deal with any noise deemed a nuisance.

 Barbeques: If your neighbour's barbeque creates issues with drifting smoke, try and speak with them to see if they can position their barbeque away from the boundary or move it to the end of their garden.

If they disregard your complaints, have a look at your title deeds to see whether there are any restrictions on barbecuing. If you are still unable to resolve the problem amicably, you may need to raise the issue with your local environmental health officer at the council. They will be able to investigate complaints about smoke from residential premises that cause a statutory nuisance.

 Fences: If you live in a built-up area, it is highly likely that the boundaries of your garden are shared with one or more of your neighbours. Unless they are dealt with carefully, small problems relating to hedges, fences and walls can cause a breakdown in relations between neighbours.

Knowing your rights and responsibilities can help to prevent a problem from turning into a disruptive and expensive legal issue. If you are looking to paint or repair a fence, it is best to speak with your neighbour first to check they are happy with any alterations. If you are in any doubt, check the deeds of your house first for any clarification of boundary lines.

 Hedges, plants and boundary lines: Generally a hedge that separates two gardens will grow along the boundary of both properties, so it's the responsibility of both neighbours to keep it trimmed.

However, if a hedge belongs to one neighbour and it is growing in to next door's garden, the next door neighbour is entitled to invite them round and give it a trim. The neighbour is also entitled to trim the hedge themselves but must return any trimmings to the owner, unless otherwise agreed.

This is also the same for overhanging trees or branches. If a neighbour refuses to allow access to their garden, it is possible to apply for access under the Access to Neighbouring Land Act 1992 and apply for a court order which will give access for the given work.

Please contact Spire Solicitors LLP on 01603 677077 for all your legal needs.

This column is sponsored by Spire Solicitors.

