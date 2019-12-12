Logo

Home with graveyard is Norfolk's most viewed

PUBLISHED: 13:50 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 12 December 2019

This chapel conversion at North Lopham is the most viewed in Norfolk in 2019 on Rightmove Photo: www.bedfords.co.uk

This chapel conversion at North Lopham is the most viewed in Norfolk in 2019 on Rightmove Photo: www.bedfords.co.uk

Buyers have been put off Norfolk's most viewed property on Rightmove - despite it being priced at almost £200,000 less than its initial valuation.



Rightmove has revealed its most-viewed homes for 2019 based on what people have been searching for and Norfolk's number one is quite quirky.

Instead of a multimillion pound mansion, users have been clicking on the conversion of a Grade II listed former methodist chapel.

But, there is one thing putting off potential buyers from cashing in on the home in North Lopham - a graveyard in the front garden.

The price of the home has been dropped by £100,000 since its original listing in June 2018.

The graveyard is not part of the chapel's title and remains in the ownership of the Church of England, leasehold for 999 years.



Bedfords, who are currently selling the property, said: "The renovations to the property put it at a cost of £630,000 and it has come down and down in price just because of the graves. Somebody is going to get one of the cheapest chapel conversions going."

"It is such a shame because it doesn't faze some people at all, but some people just wouldn't be able to get over it."

The property was closed as a chapel in 2014 before being refurbished by its current owners.

The main reception which doubles as a living area with a kitchen and three bedrooms off this. Pic: www.bedfords.co.uk

Having been completely refurbished, the property now boasts a light-filled interior with stylish decor along with a new roof and windows.

The whole ground floor has under floor heating and a solid wood kitchen along with a mezzanine floor looking over the open-plan living area.

Located within a 0.59-acre plot of land, the owners have left the original front doors to the chapel in place, but the main entrance to the property is now found at the back.

Bedfords said: "The structure's grand proportions and light-filled interior have been beautifully employed to cleverly incorporate a contemporary living space, with evident quality craftsmanship and high-quality materials employed throughout.

"It's such a shame as the cost of the conversion far outweighs the price it's for sale. Someone is going to get a real bargain."

This property is on the market for £450,000 via Bedfords on Rightmove.

