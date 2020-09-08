Logo

Don’t miss this ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity to buy three unique homes for sale by auction

PUBLISHED: 10:24 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 08 September 2020

Three beautifully finished properties have come up for sale by auction at a guide price of £1m. Picture: Brown & Co

Three beautifully finished properties have come up for sale by auction at a guide price of £1m. Picture: Brown & Co

Look out for what selling agent Brown & Co is describing as a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ to acquire three stunning properties on the same plot in the quiet village of Buxton near Aylsham.

Three beautifully finished properties have come up for sale by auction at a guide price of £1m. Picture: Brown & CoThree beautifully finished properties have come up for sale by auction at a guide price of £1m. Picture: Brown & Co

The lot will go under the hammer at a guide price of £1,000,000 later this month, with bidding opening at 11am on Monday, September 28 and closing at 11am on Tuesday, September 29.

The properties are set in around 1.5 acres and all currently let on shorthold tenancies, producing a combined income of approximately £3,150 per calendar month – or around £37,800 per year.

All three dwellings have been finished to an exceptional standard throughout, having been converted and renovated by their current owner over the past ten years.

Lindeen Lee House, which sits to the left of the plot, has had a two-storey extension to create a stylish and spacious family home. It comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom, sitting room, kitchen/diner and three upstairs bedrooms. There is also an en suite to the master bedroom, and a family bathroom.

Three beautifully finished properties have come up for sale by auction at a guide price of £1m. Picture: Brown & CoThree beautifully finished properties have come up for sale by auction at a guide price of £1m. Picture: Brown & Co

Attached to this is Dunollie, a three-bedroom home providing stylish and comfortable living, with a main reception room and a kitchen/diner on the ground floor.

Both of these three-bedroom homes benefit from garages and access to the gardens. They are also both attached to a further dwelling, which is in separate private ownership.

In addition, the current owner has also converted an outbuilding into a single-storey residence known as The Lawns. This offers an entrance hall, study, sitting room, kitchen, utility room and three bedrooms as well as a family bathroom.

Three beautifully finished properties have come up for sale by auction at a guide price of £1m. Picture: Brown & CoThree beautifully finished properties have come up for sale by auction at a guide price of £1m. Picture: Brown & Co

All three properties are approached by a sweeping driveway with grounds to either side. This extends to approximately 0.75 of an acre and could offer a development opportunity, should the neccessary permissions be obtained.

For more information, please contact Brown & Co on 01603 629871.

Three beautifully finished properties have come up for sale by auction at a guide price of £1m. Picture: Brown & CoThree beautifully finished properties have come up for sale by auction at a guide price of £1m. Picture: Brown & Co

Three beautifully finished properties have come up for sale by auction at a guide price of £1m. Picture: Brown & CoThree beautifully finished properties have come up for sale by auction at a guide price of £1m. Picture: Brown & Co

Three beautifully finished properties have come up for sale by auction at a guide price of £1m. Picture: Brown & CoThree beautifully finished properties have come up for sale by auction at a guide price of £1m. Picture: Brown & Co

Three beautifully finished properties have come up for sale by auction at a guide price of £1m. Picture: Brown & CoThree beautifully finished properties have come up for sale by auction at a guide price of £1m. Picture: Brown & Co

Three beautifully finished properties have come up for sale by auction at a guide price of £1m. Picture: Brown & CoThree beautifully finished properties have come up for sale by auction at a guide price of £1m. Picture: Brown & Co

