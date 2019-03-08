Gallery

See inside: three church conversions to buy in Norfolk right now

The Old School at Gunthorpe, between Fakenham and Holt, offers a number of original features and is currently on the market with Sowerbys for �650,000. Picture: Sowerbys Archant

Want to buy a home with history? Church and chapel conversions are still proving to be a popular choice and with these properties on the market today, it's easy to see why...

Whether it's the unique space, the striking architecture or the sense of history, church and chapel conversions remain a popular choice among buyers looking for something a little different.

And while Norfolk is believed to have more churches than any other county in England, it's no surprise that some have been transformed from sites of worship into private homes. Here's our pick of what's on the market right now.

The best for... original features

The Old School at Gunthorpe, between Fakenham and Holt, is such an example. Currently on the market with Sowerbys for £650,000, it was commissioned in 1868 and is built using local materials, such as Norfolk flint and limestone, and sits in the lee of the village church. It is enclosed on all sides by a brick and flint wall and enjoys stunning countryside views.

The property was converted into a domestic dwelling in the late 20th century and is still very much intact, with an ornate front door leading to an entrance hall, cloakroom and a split level reception area featuring a snug, kitchen, dining room and a mezzanine sitting room.

There are also two double bedrooms, a bathroom and a newly refurbished shower room - all of which sit under the original vaulted ceiling and are lit, during the day, by a series of ornate windows.

For more information about this property, contact the Holt branch of Sowerbys on 01263 710777.

The best for... period charm

Further north, The Old Methodist Chapel at Harpley, King's Lynn, has been lovingly converted into a modern period home. It's also for sale with Sowerbys, priced at £349,995, and offers a wealth of potential - either as a permanent family home or, as it is currently managed, a holiday let. It offers a good range of period features, including Gothic-style arched windows and high, double-heighted ceilings, alongside fresh neutral interiors.

The ground floor consists of a stunning open-plan living room, dining room and kitchen, which is well-equipped with a good range of units, oak and black granite worktops and plenty of storage space.

Upstairs, there is an impressive semi-vaulted master bedroom with ensuite shower and walk-in wardrobe, along with two further bedrooms and a family bathroom. All bedrooms have been fitted with remote operated blinds on Velux ceiling windows - perfect for taking in nighttime views of those famous Norfolk skies.

For more information about this property, contact the King's Lynn branch of Sowerbys on 01553 766741.

The best for... modern living

For a truly modern chapel conversion, there is Chapel House in Catfield, which is situated at the edge of the village in the Broads National Park and on the market with William H Brown at a guide price of £575,000.

Originally the Primitive Methodist Church, built in 1838, the property was renovated as recently as last year and has been completely reworked. Inside, the contemporary living spaces have been designed with flexibility and ecomony in mind, with tiled underfloor heating, insulated external walls, LED lighting and zoned heating throughout.

There is a large open-plan kitchen/dining area on the ground floor, along with three bedrooms, a bathroom, cloakroom and separate shower room.

Upstairs, which is accessed by a bespoke floating staircase, there is a first-floor living room and a stunning master bedroom with ensuite facilities.

For more information, contact William H Brown Select on 01603 950112.

