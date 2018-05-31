Logo

Take a look inside this quirky mid-terrace in Norwich's Golden Triangle for sale for £250,000

PUBLISHED: 10:10 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:15 21 January 2020

This property at Trinity Street, Norwich, is on the market at a guide price of �250,000. Picture: William H Brown

See inside this three-bedroom mid-terrace home, which boasts beautiful period features in one of the most sought-after areas of the city.

Set on the cul-de-sac part of Trinity Street, the property is on the market with William H Brown at a guide price of £250,000 and is near to Jenny Lind Park.

It has a good range of period features, including working fireplaces, draft-proofed sash windows, picture rails, ceiling roses and exposed wooden floors, as well as a country-style kitchen and traditional brick hearth.

Accommodation includes a lounge, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and cloakroom on the ground floor, with two bedrooms off the landing on the first floor. A box room is also located off the rear bedroom, which would make an ideal studio or office.

As well as the period features throughout the home, there is also a multi-fuel cast iron stove, gas combination boiler heating and double-glazed windows.

On-street permit parking is available at the front of the property, while there is an enclosed garden, facing south west at the rear.

For more information about this property, please contact William H Brown on 01603 950117.

