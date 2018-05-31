Logo

Former tannery converted into a ‘truly unique’ family home

PUBLISHED: 12:44 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 11 May 2020

Part of a former tannery in Beccles has been converted into this stylish three bedroom home, which is on the market at a guide price of £400,000-£425,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

See inside this former tannery in Beccles, now on the market at a guide price of £400,000-£425,000.

Selling agents Minors & Brady describe this three-bedroom property at Northgate in Beccles as a “truly unique” family home.

Just moments away from the River Waveney, and close to town centre amenities, it combines spacious living accommodation with stylish and contemporary fittings.

On the ground floor, there is a spacious entrance hall, shower room, utility area and bedroom at the rear – although this is a versatile space and could also become a study, studio or even an additional reception room. Just like the rest of the ground floor, it features Travertine flooring with underfloor heating, double-glazed windows and TV and power points.

A handcrafted oak staircase in the entrance hall takes you up to the first floor landing, where there is a light and spacious lounge with exposed wooden flooring and a stunning kitchen/diner. The kitchen has been beautifully fitted with a modern range of wall and base units as well as high-end granite worktops, a state-of-the-art Quooker boiling water tap and a range of Siemens appliances, including an oven, combination microwave, induction hob, dishwasher and full-height fridge.

A further oak staircase leads up to the second floor, where you will find two bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom.

The master bedroom has been beautifully converted and seamlessly combines the old with the new. Although the space offers a lovely range of contemporary fixtures, including velux windows and made-to-measure wardrobes, it is also full of character, with an original timber support beam stretching across the ceiling.

The master also enjoys access to its own modern en suite with vanity unit included, along with an enclosed mains shower and heated towel rail.

The final bedroom is a good-sized double and offers some beautiful views and is served by a good-sized family bathroom which includes a modern white suite with panelled bath.

Outside, a covered area provides a parking space for one vehicle. The centre of Beccles, which is well-served by local shops, restaurants, schools, pubs and supermarkets, is just a short walk away.

For more information about this property, please contact Minors & Brady on 01493 806188.

