See inside this £695,000 apartment with panoramic views of Norwich city centre

PUBLISHED: 16:45 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 03 October 2019

This three-bedroom eighth-floor apartment in Westlegate Tower is available to buy for �695,000. Picture: Savills

A three-bedroom eighth-floor apartment in the centre of Norwich has come on to the market, offering panoramic views of Norwich Castle, the cathedral and City Hall.

New owners of this luxurious apartment in Westlegate Tower, priced at a guide £695,000, will be able to take in panoramic views of the city without leaving home.

It features a 40ft living/dining area with large glass windows and a contemporary kitchen fitted with high-gloss doors and granite worktops.

The master bedroom comes with a fully fitted dressing area with Hammond mirrored wardrobes and an ensuite with walk-in shower enclosure. White sanitaryware, including a double vanity basin, bidet and heated towel rail complete the luxe look.

There is also a further double-sized bedroom and a single bedroom/study, which has been fitted with oak cupboards and a desk.

The entire apartment also benefits from luxury underfloor heating, care of an individual air-source heat pump, and oak-engineered finishes.

In addition, access to the property is via a main communal area which features a video entry system and there is also an allocated parking space with electric roller shutter door.

For more information about this property, contact Savills on 01603 229229.

