See inside: the £230,000 city centre terrace transformed into a hip new home

This traditional terrace on Waterloo Road in Norwich has been given a sleek modern makeover. Picture: Minors & Brady Archant

This three-bedroom terrace on Waterloo Road in Norwich has been given a brand new look and is now for sale with Minors & Brady for £230,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This traditional terrace on Waterloo Road in Norwich has been given a sleek modern makeover. Picture: Minors & Brady This traditional terrace on Waterloo Road in Norwich has been given a sleek modern makeover. Picture: Minors & Brady

The lounge and diner have been opened up to create a stylish open-plan living area, the kitchen extended and a new loft room installed to turn this traditional terrace into a cool modern home.

Renovations also include a new contemporary kitchen fitted with high gloss wall and base units, a built-in oven, fridge-freezer and dishwasher and a stylish three piece suite in the downstairs bathroom.

Both of the main bedrooms are good-sized doubles with wooden floorboards, built-in cupboards or wardrobes and double-glazed sash windows. Bedroom two also offers access to a further bedroom – or what could become the perfect study or nursery.

READ MORE: Own a unique piece of Norfolk history with this majestic country house for sale for £1.89m

This traditional terrace on Waterloo Road in Norwich has been given a sleek modern makeover. Picture: Minors & Brady This traditional terrace on Waterloo Road in Norwich has been given a sleek modern makeover. Picture: Minors & Brady

The recent addition of the loft room has resulted in a bright and airy space, featuring an exposed brick wall, eaves storage and a Velux window to the rear.

There’s also a lot to love about the outside space which features a low maintenance rear garden with brick-built BBQ, all fully enclosed by a brick wall and bamboo fencing.

For more information about this property, please contact Minors & Brady on 01603 950174.

This traditional terrace on Waterloo Road in Norwich has been given a sleek modern makeover. Picture: Minors & Brady This traditional terrace on Waterloo Road in Norwich has been given a sleek modern makeover. Picture: Minors & Brady

This traditional terrace on Waterloo Road in Norwich has been given a sleek modern makeover. Picture: Minors & Brady This traditional terrace on Waterloo Road in Norwich has been given a sleek modern makeover. Picture: Minors & Brady

This traditional terrace on Waterloo Road in Norwich has been given a sleek modern makeover. Picture: Minors & Brady This traditional terrace on Waterloo Road in Norwich has been given a sleek modern makeover. Picture: Minors & Brady

You may also want to watch:

This traditional terrace on Waterloo Road in Norwich has been given a sleek modern makeover. Picture: Minors & Brady This traditional terrace on Waterloo Road in Norwich has been given a sleek modern makeover. Picture: Minors & Brady

This traditional terrace on Waterloo Road in Norwich has been given a sleek modern makeover. Picture: Minors & Brady This traditional terrace on Waterloo Road in Norwich has been given a sleek modern makeover. Picture: Minors & Brady

This traditional terrace on Waterloo Road in Norwich has been given a sleek modern makeover. Picture: Minors & Brady This traditional terrace on Waterloo Road in Norwich has been given a sleek modern makeover. Picture: Minors & Brady

This traditional terrace on Waterloo Road in Norwich has been given a sleek modern makeover. Picture: Minors & Brady This traditional terrace on Waterloo Road in Norwich has been given a sleek modern makeover. Picture: Minors & Brady