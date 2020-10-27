See inside this unique ‘Grand Designs’ style barn conversion with amazing swimming pool for sale for £625,000

This three-bedroom home in Wretton near Downham Market is on the market for £625,000. Picture: Brown & Co Archant

A ‘Grand Designs’ style barn conversion with a state-of-the-art swimming pool has come up for sale in a Norfolk village.

There’s more than meets the eye at this property in the quiet village of Wretton.

From the outside, it looks like many other barn conversions but inside, the property is worthy of a Grand Designs episode, featuring cutting edge energy-efficient technology and a modern design.

The property is currently for sale with Brown & Co for £625,000 and was completed in 2018, after being conceived and constructed by its present owners. It benefits from a number of high-end design features, including marble flooring imported from Oman and custom-made windows and doors imported from Italy.

No other feature is more remarkable than its indoor pool, however, which measures 19m by 3m and is fully heated, ready to be used for both fitness and leisure.

Other highlights include a wonderful open-plan kitchen/dining room and a living area which features an amazing full-height ceiling, impressive suspended lighting as well as a bespoke floating staircase in the hallway.

There is also a garden room and a large bedroom suite on the ground floor, which comes with its own designated dressing room and wet room.

The first floor offers a sitting room, galleried landing, used as a study, and two double en suite bedrooms. Part of the first floor has also previously been used as self-contained accomodation.

Outside, the grounds extend to approximately half an acre and are laid to lawn and landscaped in some areas, including a pleasant patio terrace situated off the garden room. The grounds also contain a large workshop/garage, fitted with a charging point for electric vehicles.

And while the property offers a lot of luxury living space for new owners, there’s also plenty of potential to extend – particularly over the pool room.

Contact Brown & Co on 01553 403114.

PROPERTY FACTS

Low Road, Wretton

Price: £625,000

Brown & Co, 01553 403114, www.brown-co.com

