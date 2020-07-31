Logo

Seaside property with quirky lookout turret goes up for sale for £280,000

PUBLISHED: 14:53 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 31 July 2020

This three-bedroom home on High Road in Gorleston-on-Sea is for sale for £280,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

This three-bedroom home on High Road in Gorleston-on-Sea is for sale for £280,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

A three-bedroom house with an unusual turret overlooking Nelson’s Monument has come up for sale in Gorleston-on-Sea.

This three-bedroom home on High Road in Gorleston-on-Sea is for sale for £280,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

From the inside, this beautifully decorated three-bedroom home in Gorleston-on-Sea might look like an ordinary terrace but glance at it from the outside and you’ll see an unusual turret peeping out of the top.

The turret was in fact used as a watch tower in the Second World War and has now been incorporated into the layout of the home. It’s accessed by a ladder in the loft conversion and is fully double-glazed, offering lovely views over the quay as well as towards Nelson’s Monument in Great Yarmouth. The monument was raised in

The property is for sale with Minors & Brady for £280,000. It comes with a good-sized lounge on the ground floor, featuring a double-glazed bay window, and a recently renovated kitchen/diner with breakfast bar, induction hob, wine cooler and integrated fridge freezer. There is also a utility room/downstairs cloakroom.

On the first floor you will find two bedrooms, including the master, and a family bathroom.

This three-bedroom home on High Road in Gorleston-on-Sea is for sale for £280,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

The loft has been converted into a third bedroom, and provides access to the turret.

At the front of the property there is a beautifully landscaped garden featuring an array of colourful flowers and a patio pathway. There is also a courtyard at the rear.

For more information, please contact Minors & Brady on 01493 806188.

This three-bedroom home on High Road in Gorleston-on-Sea is for sale for £280,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

High Road, Gorleston-on-Sea

Price: £280,000

Minors & Brady, 01493 806188, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

This three-bedroom home on High Road in Gorleston-on-Sea is for sale for £280,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

This three-bedroom home on High Road in Gorleston-on-Sea is for sale for £280,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

This three-bedroom home on High Road in Gorleston-on-Sea is for sale for £280,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

This three-bedroom home on High Road in Gorleston-on-Sea is for sale for £280,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

This three-bedroom home on High Road in Gorleston-on-Sea is for sale for £280,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

