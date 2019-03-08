Video

'We just want to go home' - Four weeks on and flood-hit families no closer to resolution

Damaged pavement in Pikeman Place, Thorpe St Andrew, where houses were flooded. Picture: Archant

Almost a month on from being driven from their homes by flooding, six families look no closer to being able to return to their houses.

Floors and furniture have been damaged after six homes flooded on Pikeman Place in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Floors and furniture have been damaged after six homes flooded on Pikeman Place in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Last month, the tenants of six houses in Pikeman Place, Thorpe St Andrew, were told their houses could not be lived in, after floodwater went through their rented properties.

They lost furniture, possessions and personal keepsakes as a result of the floods and were told by housing association Flagship that they needed to move out so remedial work could be carried out.

Now, almost a month later the families remain in temporary accommodation and works to repair the flood damage is yet to begin.

One of the tenants, who did not wish to be named, said the accommodation she had been placed in had left her with a 40-minute drive to take her 10-year-old son to school.

She said: "We just want to go home, It's been four weeks and it is just such a horrible situation.

"We are still none the wiser about what Flagship is going to provide us and whether we will be compensated for what we have lost. We all just feel terribly mistreated."

The flooding occurred over the weekend of October 6, however, it was not until the following weekend that the families were told they must vacate their homes.

While the floods came following a spell of torrential rain, tenants have said drainage issues had long affected the estate.

Rick Liddiment, communications manager for Flagship, said: "All affected customers are currently in temporary accommodation and we aim to make them as comfortable as possible during this unsettling time.

"It is important for the properties to dry out fully before remedial works can start, however, both internal and external works have been identified and scheduled.

"The internal repairs include the removal and replacement of plasterboard, woodwork items, kitchen units and internal doors.

"Externally, drain surveys have been scheduled to establish any potential repairs or improvements.

"We have arranged regular pumping out of the drains and are also looking at further precautions to prevent any future water ingress."