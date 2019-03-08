See inside this 16th century house with 13 acres and its very own moat on sale for £1m

This Grade II listed house near Harleston which comes with an ancient moat and its own secret garden is for sale for £1million.

Thorpe Hall is a Grade II listed country house which dates back to the 16th century - although it is believed that a residence has stood on this site since as far back as 1100 AD, when Henry I was King of England.

Classic features such as timber-frame oak beams, pamment flooring, and octagonal chimney shafts, built in an Elizabethan-style, are present throughout, although the current owners - who have lived in the property for the last 24 years - have also updated the home, using its 13 acres to breed and raise horses.

In total, the property, which is on the market with Durrants for offers in excess of £1,000,000, has seven bedrooms and three reception rooms, all of which benefit from pleasant garden views.

The drawing room is of particular interest, with exposed studwork and an impressive inglenook fireplace with bressumer, while the hallway and a second reception room also have open fireplaces.

There is also a solid fuel Aga in the large, farmhouse-style kitchen, as well as an original bread oven.

The grounds which surround the property are quite spectacular, and include an ancient moat and secret walled garden. There are also dedicated areas of woodland and several ponds.

For more information, contact Durrants on 01379 852217.

