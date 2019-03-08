Where old meets new – see inside this unique Grade II listed property in the heart of Norfolk

The White House in Old Costessey is on the market at a guide price of £500,000-£525,000.

The White House at West End, in Old Costessey, is on the market for a guide price of £500,000-£525,000.

The property has been carefully renovated throughout with modern fixtures and fittings and contemporary designs.

The White House at West End, Old Costessey, is very much a tale of the old and the new. Currently on the market with Minors and Brady at a guide price of £500,000 to £525,000, the unique Grade II listed property juxtaposes exquisite, original character with cutting-edge, contemporary space.

The current owners have carried out extensive renovation work throughout and were originally drawn to the property for its ornate appearance and special place in local history. The house was originally built in 1860 by the Gunton brothers who owned the nearby Gunton Brickworks. “They apparently began their careers working on the upkeep of Costessey Hall,” says the property’s owner. “Later they went on to build this house in a very decorative style and one of them then lived here himself.”

Gunton Brickworks, which was in its heyday at the end of the 19th century, was famous for its ornamental bricks and fine mouldings – hints of which can be seen on the carefully restored exterior of The White House.

The property is entered via a castellated porch and tiled entrance hall and there are two reception rooms at the front of the house. “We wanted this original section to remain quite traditional and so we kept the original floor in the hallway, exposed the brickwork and retained the fireplaces,” says the property’s current owner. “One of these has Lord Stafford’s crest on it and we believe it might have come from Costessey Hall. Another has been fitted with a wood-burning stove.”

To the rear of the house, the accommodation opens up to reveal a stunning kitchen breakfast room, which is open plan to a glass-walled dining or living area with views on to the garden. The raised kitchen area, which is of Italian design, features glass balustrades, white granite work surfaces and integrated Neff appliances.

Karndean flooring and underfloor heating runs from here into the dining or living area, and there is also access to a ground floor shower room.

The kitchen breakfast room offers views out over the garden.

Upstairs, the property also offers three double bedrooms and a new family bathroom suite. The two larger bedrooms each feature an exposed brick wall and feature lighting.

There is also plenty of space outside, as the current owners have purchased some of a neighbour’s garden to create a generous outdoor living space, complete with meadow views. The property also benefits from its own driveway and side access to the rear garden.

The White House has retained a number of its original character features throughout.