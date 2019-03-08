Your dream home awaits at exclusive Blofield development

The property, known as The Sheraton, is available chain-free for £335,000.

The Sheraton is a modern family home, ideally located within the picturesque Saxon Fields community. This weekend offers a unique opportunity to take advantage of a bespoke incentive scheme by award-winning Kier Living.

The kitchen features several integrated appliances and can be customised to your own preferences.

The beautiful village of Blofield is the ideal setting for the Saxon Fields development. This modern community consists of three to five bedroom homes and has been crafted to an uncompromising standard by Kier Living.

The Sheraton is an attractive four-bedroom home within Saxon Fields. This property would be perfect for first-time buyers or growing families alike, not to mention established families and downsizers as well.

On the market for £335,000, the property boasts four bedrooms, a spacious open-plan kitchen/dining area, a separate living room and a family bathroom on the first floor.

Each of the four bedrooms is generously sized, and the master bedroom benefits from an en suite and double fitted wardrobes.

The Saxon Fields development is located within the pleasant village of Blofield.

"The Sheraton is a versatile four bed-room detached family home, that benefits from a corner position and enjoys a high level of specification," says Marc Langdon, partner at Bidwells.

Just for this weekend, if you reserve The Sheraton you'll received flooring, turfed rear garden, stamp duty paid, a standard removals package and £2,000 towards legal fees.

Located in the idyllic and sought-after village of Blofield, Saxon Field offers an excellent range of amenities on its doorstep, including a post office, doctors' surgery, primary school, hairdresser and library.

All buyers at the Saxon Field development receive a luxury hamper from the renowned Blofield Farm Shop.

The property is also well placed to benefit from everything the wonderful county of Norfolk has to offer, with the fine city of Norwich just 23 minutes away by car, and close proximity to the beautiful Mid-Yare National Nature Reserve and the Norfolk Broads.

The stunning North Norfolk coast line is also less than 30 minutes away, giving you the opportunity to enjoy its many local attractions and tourism hotspots.

If you need some purchasing support then Kier Living is part of the highly successful 'Help to Buy' scheme. This allows buyers to purchase a new home with as little as a 5pc deposit, with the government securing up to a further 20pc.

"In addition, Kier also offer a part-exchange scheme which allows perspective purchasers to have a truly hassle-free move, as Kier will buy your home from you," says Marc.

Benefits of the exchange programme include no estate agency fees and the comforting knowledge that you have a dedicated purchaser for your home.

And just to sweeten the pot: "All buyers at the Saxon Fields development receive a luxury hamper from the renowned Blofield Farm Shop," adds Marc.

The sales center is open all weekend from 10am to 5pm or call 01603 714155, more information can be found here.