An out of this world property just a short walk from Old Hunstanton beach

PUBLISHED: 11:03 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 26 July 2019

The property is ideal as either a permanent residence or a holiday home. Picture: Sowerbys

The property is ideal as either a permanent residence or a holiday home. Picture: Sowerbys

Combining a stunning contemporary design with state-of-the-art living accommodation, Neptune is just a 300m walk from Old Hunstanton beach and enjoys one of the most idyllic locations in north Norfolk.

For more information about this property, contact Sowerbys on 01328 730340. Picture: Sowerbys

The four-bedroom home, which is currently on the market with Sowerbys for £1,250,000, is architecturally striking, with a sleek LA-style exterior and beautifully designed living spaces arranged over two floors.

The most show-stopping area of the house is unquestionably the open-plan living area on the first floor, which comprises a stunning kitchen with a sitting and dining area.

The south-facing wall in this room is almost entirely made of glass, with two sets of doors which open out on to a substantial terraced balcony. Designed to double its height, the room also creates a wonderful and inviting sense of space, and can be enjoyed whatever the weather, thanks to a stylish log burner in the centre.

The first-floor accommodation is complete with three good-sized double bedrooms - two of which have ensuites - and a family bathroom.

A more informal living space can be found on the ground floor, in the form of a snug. This is an idyllic spot to enjoy views of the sunset over The Wash and has glass doors which lead to a sunken outdoor patio and to the pretty, south-west facing garden. This room sits alongside a double ensuite bedroom, and also enjoys access to a mini kitchen and utility room.

Throughout, the property offers lots of flexibility for new owners and could be used as a permanent residence or as a holiday home. The ensuite bedroom on the ground floor provides potential for multi-generational families, and a good parking area at the front, offers space for several vehicles. There is also an integral garage and a separate boat store.

Further afield, the property is well-served by a good range of local amenities, including an award-winning golf club and Michelin-starred restaurant.

For more information about this property, contact Sowerbys on 01328 730340.

