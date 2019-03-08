See how one couple transformed a clay lump cottage into this stunning family home worth £1.15m

The Orchards, at Spooner Row, has been extended and refurbished by its current owners to create a stunning family home. Picture: Warners Archant

Imagine a neglected Grade II listed clay lump thatched cottage and adjoining barn. What would happen if it was restored, extended and refurbished to the highest standard?

The answer can be seen in The Orchards at Spooner Row, near Wymondham, a stunning family home which has been expertly designed and styled and now offers highly flexible living accommodation of approximately 4,500 sq ft.

Currently on the market with Warners at a guide price of £1,150,000, The Orchards is nestled in almost one acre of extensively landscaped gardens, hidden behind a dense screen of established hedges. Both outside and in the property is a seamless fusion of the old and the new with a thatched roof, restored oak and chestnut timbering and a wealth of high-specification lifestyle features such as an integrated multimedia system, sealed unit double glazing and a total control electric AGA.

Inside, the property comprises an entrance hall, snug, sitting room, lounge, kitchen (with walk-in pantry), cloakroom and bootroom on the ground floor. There is also a further bathroom, bedroom and study on this floor - although the latter could be converted into a fifth bedroom if required. A master and guest bedroom can be found upstairs - each with an ensuite and dressing room - as well as a further bedroom.

Included in the sale of the property is also a self-contained annexe. At the moment, this offers a kitchenette, seating area and washroom but planning permission exists to further extend this part of the home. Alternatively, it could be used as an office space.

The property also offers access to a double garage, workshop and large timber store and enjoys a lovely village location with a popular public house/restaurant, primary school and railway station close by.

For more information about this property, please contact Warners on 01953 604431.

