See inside this stunning Regency-style vicarage for sale for £1.5million

The Old Vicarage in Horning is currently on sale with Pymm & Co for £1.5million. Picture: Pymm & Co

Regency-style architecture and spacious living accommodation make this former vicarage in Horning a very rare find.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dating back to the 19th Century, the property boasts well-proportioned rooms and a wealth of period features. Picture: Pymm & Co Dating back to the 19th Century, the property boasts well-proportioned rooms and a wealth of period features. Picture: Pymm & Co

Currently on the market with Pymm & Co at a guide price of £1,500,000-£1,550,000, The Old Vicarage in Horning is offered to the market with no onward chain.

The property itself dates back to the 19th century and, explains Steve Pymm, managing director of Pymm & Co in Norwich, still retains a number of distinctive period designs. "This former Regency vicarage, dating from circa 1826, was substantially altered and enlarged by architect and designer Thomas Jeckyll in the late 1850s," says Steve. "The property was acquired from the church in 2006 and was completely and sympathetically restored."

As a result of such careful restoration, feature fireplaces, shuttered sash windows, elegant staircases, high ceilings and well-proportioned rooms still feature throughout the property, which has been brought up to a modern standard of living with re-wired internet, hi-fi and extensive underfloor heating.

The property itself - which is traditionally constructed of brick under a slate roof - is situated on an elevated site overlooking the River Bure and surrounding landscape. "The three principal rooms on both the ground and first floors face south, with uninterrupted views of the garden, river and Norfolk reed to the horizon and across to Ramworth Church," says Steve.

The kitchen in the Old Vicarage features a kitchen handmade by north Norfolk company, Kitchens Etc. Picture: Pymm & Co The kitchen in the Old Vicarage features a kitchen handmade by north Norfolk company, Kitchens Etc. Picture: Pymm & Co

The property is entered through an impressive entrance hall, which features a roof lantern, ornate tiled floor and hand-carved oak doors leading to a study. A hallway and cloakroom can also be found on this floor, as well as a number of well-proportioned reception rooms, including a drawing room, dining room and spacious kitchen/breakfast room.

The kitchen - handmade, designed and fitted by local company, Kitchens Etc - is particularly impressive, and features solid granite work surfaces and a four-oven, oil-fired Aga which is set within a feature Ecclesiastical brick-built, full-height chimney breast. A vaulted ceiling reveals exposed timbers throughout and a centre island, fitted with a breakfast bar, provides plenty of seating. The kitchen also offers a number of high-end, integrated appliances, including a dairy fridge, fridge/freezer, dishwasher and wine cabinet.

A separate utility room can also be found on this floor, along with a further family room, snug, guest bedroom and ensuite.

A master bedroom leads off the first floor landing, enjoying southerly views over the lawn and down to the river and reed beds. This room is full of character, with a cast iron fireplace, decorative coving and original flooring among its eye-catching features. A six-panelled door leads on to a private ensuite with over-sized shower cubicle and impressive, Gothic-style windows.

The Old Vicarage in Horning is currently on sale with Pymm & Co for £1.5million. Picture: Pymm & Co The Old Vicarage in Horning is currently on sale with Pymm & Co for £1.5million. Picture: Pymm & Co

Four further bedrooms, and an ensuite, can be found on this floor, along with a family-sized bathroom which has an oversized shower cubicle with steam shower, fitted last year, and a jacuzzi-style bath.

Outside, and to the front of the property, is a large formal lawn and adjacent parking area. A raised stone flower bed creates a decorative centrepiece, which is surrounded by a lovely selection of mature plants, trees and shrubs.

An orchard, potting shed and secure gate, leading to the churchyard, can be found to the north of the property, and through a set of Gothic-style gates at the west, there is a walled courtyard garden. Various brick and tiled outbuildings can also be found here, including a wood store, tool store, workshop and external cloakroom.

The house and its grounds extend to approximately four acres and, in addition to offering beautiful living accommodation in the main house, the Old Vicarage also has the advantage of being able to easily separate a second dwelling, the Grade II listed Coach House, into a self-contained annexe. With the right planning permissions in place, this could become an ideal office or studio space, or even be let as a potential holiday home.

An elegant staircase is a real feature in the property's spacious hallway. Picture: Pymm & Co An elegant staircase is a real feature in the property's spacious hallway. Picture: Pymm & Co

The current owners, who have been in the home since 2013, have also created a large aluminium pagoda area outside and have a verbal agreement, in principle, to create a 60ft x 40ft boat shed. This would complement the existing mooring bay which can be found at the south of the house.

For more information about this property, contact Pymm & Co on 01603 305805.

Well-proportioned rooms and stylish decoration make the Old Vicarage a stunning property. Picture: Pymm & Co Well-proportioned rooms and stylish decoration make the Old Vicarage a stunning property. Picture: Pymm & Co

The property also comes with its own private mooring. Picture: Pymm & Co The property also comes with its own private mooring. Picture: Pymm & Co

You may also want to watch: