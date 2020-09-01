Logo

See inside converted railway station with unique holiday lets on the market for £800,000

PUBLISHED: 11:03 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:22 01 September 2020

The Old Station at Heacham is on the market for offers in excess of £800,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Station at Heacham is on the market for offers in excess of £800,000. Picture: Fine & Country

A converted station house with waiting rooms and a first class railway carriage has come up for sale in Heacham.

The property, which comprises the Old Station, the former waiting rooms and a Mark 1 First Class 1962 railway carriage, is not just a substantial family home but a thriving holiday business celebrating the golden age of rail. It’s currently for sale with Fine & Country for offers in excess of £800,000.

The station was part of the King’s Lynn to Hunstanton railway line, which served Sandringham House, and opened in 1862 to meet the demand for the thriving holiday market. Over the years, the station expanded as the village became a thriving holiday resort. The station closed, along with the Hunstanton railway line, in 1969 after falling passenger numbers and cuts to services.

Thankfully, many of the buildings along the railway line still remain intact and the Old Station, which dates back to 1861, is one of them. It still retains a number of its original features but has been beautifully converted into a substantial family home and become a thriving four-star holiday business with two self-catering units.

Accommodation in the main house comprises two reception rooms and two workshops on the ground floor, alongside a kitchen, utility room and cloakroom. Five bedrooms and a family bathroom can be found on the first floor.

In addition, the former waiting room, which has also retained much of its original charm, has been converted into a one-bedroom annex and features a kitchen, shower room, utility room and cloakroom.

The current owners have also acquired a first class railway carriage, providing further self-catering accommodation in the form of two en suite bedrooms and an open-plan living space with kitchen area.

The gardens have been cleverly divided into separate areas for the main house and two holiday lets and also include a fully-insulated children’s treehouse, featuring four bunk beds.

For more information, contact Fine & Country on 01328 854190.

PROPERTY FACTS

Old Station, Heacham

Price: offers in excess of £800,000

Fine & Country, 01328 854190, www.fineandcountry.com

See inside converted railway station with unique holiday lets on the market for £800,000

The Old Station at Heacham is on the market for offers in excess of £800,000. Picture: Fine & Country