Take a look inside this stunning barn conversion - on sale for just £200,000

The Old Barn, Yaxham, is on the market with Sowerbys for £200,000. Picture: Sowerbys Archant

The Old Stable at Yaxham, near Dereham, features a number of characteristics that you'd expect a barn conversion to have - on a much smaller scale.

Currently on the market with Sowerbys for £200,000, it offers 1166 sq ft of well-appointed, open-plan living space and stylish, contemporary interiors - so contemporary, in fact, that areas of the home could be easily mistaken for a more suburban property.

Downstairs features an open-plan kitchen and dining room, which houses a modern fitted kitchen and a separate utility area for further storage. The adjacent living room, which is accessed through an 'L' shaped corridor, is particularly eye-catching, with three sets of patio doors bathing the room in lovely, bright light. Two good-sized, double bedrooms and a cloakroom can be found upstairs, along with plenty of storage space.

Outside, the property offers access to a private, walled courtyard and a shingle driveway. The property itself can be found in a central location in the village, which is just three miles south of Dereham.

For more information about this property, contact Sowerbys on 01362 693591.

