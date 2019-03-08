Logo
Take a look inside this stunning barn conversion - on sale for just £200,000

PUBLISHED: 16:59 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 23 May 2019

The Old Barn, Yaxham, is on the market with Sowerbys for £200,000. Picture: Sowerbys

The Old Barn, Yaxham, is on the market with Sowerbys for £200,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Archant

The Old Stable at Yaxham, near Dereham, features a number of characteristics that you'd expect a barn conversion to have - on a much smaller scale.

The Old Barn in Yaxham is for sale for �200,000 with Sowerbys. Picture: SowerbysThe Old Barn in Yaxham is for sale for �200,000 with Sowerbys. Picture: Sowerbys

Currently on the market with Sowerbys for £200,000, it offers 1166 sq ft of well-appointed, open-plan living space and stylish, contemporary interiors - so contemporary, in fact, that areas of the home could be easily mistaken for a more suburban property.

Downstairs features an open-plan kitchen and dining room, which houses a modern fitted kitchen and a separate utility area for further storage. The adjacent living room, which is accessed through an 'L' shaped corridor, is particularly eye-catching, with three sets of patio doors bathing the room in lovely, bright light. Two good-sized, double bedrooms and a cloakroom can be found upstairs, along with plenty of storage space.

Outside, the property offers access to a private, walled courtyard and a shingle driveway. The property itself can be found in a central location in the village, which is just three miles south of Dereham.

For more information about this property, contact Sowerbys on 01362 693591.

The living room has three sets of patio doors which help to bathe it in lovely, bright light. Picture: SowerbysThe living room has three sets of patio doors which help to bathe it in lovely, bright light. Picture: Sowerbys

One of two good-sized bedrooms at The Old Barn, Yaxham. Picture: SowerbysOne of two good-sized bedrooms at The Old Barn, Yaxham. Picture: Sowerbys

The modern, fitted kitchen also includes an area for dining. Picture: SowerbysThe modern, fitted kitchen also includes an area for dining. Picture: Sowerbys

The kitchen is accessed via an 'L'-shaped corridor which the current owners have used as a library. Picture: SowerbysThe kitchen is accessed via an 'L'-shaped corridor which the current owners have used as a library. Picture: Sowerbys

Outside the property offers access to a private walled courtyard and a shingle driveway. Picture: SowerbysOutside the property offers access to a private walled courtyard and a shingle driveway. Picture: Sowerbys

The open-plan living space at The Old Barn, Yaxham. Picture: SowerbysThe open-plan living space at The Old Barn, Yaxham. Picture: Sowerbys

The property offers two good-sized bedrooms and has been stylishly decorated throughout. Picture: SowerbysThe property offers two good-sized bedrooms and has been stylishly decorated throughout. Picture: Sowerbys

The kitchen is modern and contemporary with separate utility room for storage space and a modest dining area. Picture: SowerbysThe kitchen is modern and contemporary with separate utility room for storage space and a modest dining area. Picture: Sowerbys

The Old Barn, Yaxham, has been stylishly decorated to make the use of its light and airy space. Picture: SowerbysThe Old Barn, Yaxham, has been stylishly decorated to make the use of its light and airy space. Picture: Sowerbys

The Old Barn, Yaxham, is for sale for £200,000 with Sowerbys. Picture: SowerbysThe Old Barn, Yaxham, is for sale for £200,000 with Sowerbys. Picture: Sowerbys

