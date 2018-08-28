Logo
Would you buy this former Victorian rectory for £650,000?

PUBLISHED: 16:07 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 07 February 2019

The Old Rectory is for sale with Sowerbys for £650,000

Archant

This stunning period property at Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen, between King’s Lynn and Downham Market, has been carefully renovated and offers character, history and views of a medieval church.

The Old Hall Rectory sits right next to the Grade I listed medieval church of Wiggenhall St Mary Magdelan, which is believed to date back to the 13th century.

The property was owned by the church for a number of years before being sold off by the Diocese of Ely around 40 years ago. It has been in private hands ever since.

The four-bedroom home has been extensively renovated by its present owners but still features its original staircase, high ceilings, fireplaces and stripped wooden floors, and is on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of £650,000.

The property is entered via a central hallway, which leads on to the library to the right. There is a dining room, family room, cloak room and laundry space on the ground floor, as well as a long kitchen breakfast room which opens into a pantry.

Throughout, the property is decorated with designer wallpapers and heritage paints from the likes of Farrow & Ball and Little Greene, and an elegant free-standing copper bath from the Albion Bath Company makes an eye-catching addition to the family bathroom upstairs. A master bedroom and guest bedroom each benefit from ensuite wet rooms.

Outside, there is scope to further develop the property. There is planning permission for its former coach house and stable block to become a self-contained dwelling with two bedrooms. It could be used as additional accommodation to the main house, or even let to generate an income.

The property sits in some 1.8 acres of land, with a good mix of gardens and field.

For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01553 766741.

