Can you believe the views at this former rectory for sale for £1.05m?

PUBLISHED: 10:52 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 03 March 2020

The Old Rectory is on the market for �1,050,000. Picture: Savills

The Old Rectory is on the market for �1,050,000. Picture: Savills

See inside The Old Rectory in Ridlington, a substantial Grade II listed property which sits on the edge of the Honing Estate.

The Old Rectory is on the market for �1,050,000. Picture: SavillsThe Old Rectory is on the market for �1,050,000. Picture: Savills

The property is on the market with Savills for £1,050,000 and commands an idyllic location in an unspoilt pocket of countryside between the Norfolk Broads and the coast.

A former rectory, it was built in the early 18th century but has belonged to the same owners for the past 30 years. They have carried out careful restorations including reroofing the property with extensive leadwork and upgrading the plumbing, heating, wiring and insulation.

One of the highlights is the reception room, which has been carefully configured to create a beautifully-proportioned kitchen/dining room.

It is lit by large sash windows to the south east and west, offering stunning views over the property's spectacular gardens.

The Old Rectory is on the market for �1,050,000. Picture: SavillsThe Old Rectory is on the market for �1,050,000. Picture: Savills

The ground floor also has a drawing room, study and separate dining room, as well as a nursery/play room, boot room and substantial scullery.

There are seven bedrooms on the first floor, along with three bathrooms. One of the bedrooms sits adjacent to a kitchen, and could be converted into a self-contained wing if required.

There is also an additional sitting room on the first floor.

As well as the main house, The Old Rectory offers a separate dwelling known as Garden Cottage. This provides extra accommodation, comprising a sitting room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.

The Old Rectory is on the market for �1,050,000. Picture: SavillsThe Old Rectory is on the market for �1,050,000. Picture: Savills

There is also a good range of outbuildings including a double garage, stabling and kennels.

The surrounding gardens have been carefully landscaped, offering beautiful views over the surrounding area. All in all, the grounds extend to approximately two and a half acres.

To find out more, please contact Savills on 01603 229210.

The Old Rectory is on the market for �1,050,000. Picture: SavillsThe Old Rectory is on the market for �1,050,000. Picture: Savills

The Old Rectory is on the market for �1,050,000. Picture: SavillsThe Old Rectory is on the market for �1,050,000. Picture: Savills

The Old Rectory is on the market for �1,050,000. Picture: SavillsThe Old Rectory is on the market for �1,050,000. Picture: Savills

The Old Rectory is on the market for �1,050,000. Picture: SavillsThe Old Rectory is on the market for �1,050,000. Picture: Savills

