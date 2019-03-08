Logo

See how this former post office in west Norfolk has been transformed into a gorgeous four-bedroom home

PUBLISHED: 17:28 19 June 2019

The Old Post Office at Little Dunham still retains much of its original charm and is currently on the market for offers in excess of £340,000. Picture: Longsons

The Old Post Office at Little Dunham still retains much of its original charm and is currently on the market for offers in excess of £340,000. Picture: Longsons

Built in the early 1800s, the Old Post Office at Little Dunham, near King's Lynn, has been transformed into a characterful family home.

The property retains much of its original charm and features stylish and spacious rooms. Picture: LongsonsThe property retains much of its original charm and features stylish and spacious rooms. Picture: Longsons

The well-presented property, which boasts four bedrooms and three reception rooms, offers versatile living space and is currently on the market with Longsons for offers in excess of £340,000.

"This property is a real gem," says Gary Long, director at Longsons Estate Agents. "The current owners refurbished the property a few years ago and in the process have successfully managed to retain the character and history of this former village post office. The property has a lovely feel to it and will make an ideal family home - I particularly like the vendors personal touch of the postage stamp wallpaper in the entrance hall."

The home offers a spacious sitting room, study and broken-plan kitchen/dining room on the ground floor, as well as a cloakroom and plenty of storage space. There are four bedrooms and a family bathroom upstairs, but perhaps one of the property's most striking features is the set of bi-folding wooden doors which separate the two main bedrooms. These can be opened to offer one large and impressive main bedroom.

Outside, the property boasts generous gardens and includes a brickweave driveway to the side offering ample off-road parking. There is also a raised decking area, perfect for al fresco dining, and a log store.

Bi-folding doors separate the two main bedrooms, allowing you to create one impressive master suite. Picture: LongsonsBi-folding doors separate the two main bedrooms, allowing you to create one impressive master suite. Picture: Longsons

The sense of local history continues out here too, says Gary. "The history of the property continues in the rear garden. There is a delightful outbuilding known as the Old Soap House where many years ago it is believed handmade soap was sold.

"I would highly recommend to anyone who is looking for an individual family home, with a bit of character and history to come and have a look at The Old Post Office."

For more information about this property, contact Longsons on 01760 721389.

The property boasts a cosy, country-style kitchen, equipped with a number of integrated appliances and fitted units. Picture: LongsonsThe property boasts a cosy, country-style kitchen, equipped with a number of integrated appliances and fitted units. Picture: Longsons

The Old Post Office at Little Dunham is currently on the market for offers in excess of £340,000. Picture: LongsonsThe Old Post Office at Little Dunham is currently on the market for offers in excess of £340,000. Picture: Longsons

The property has been well-decorated and maintained throughout - including in this, the family bathroom. Picture: LongsonsThe property has been well-decorated and maintained throughout - including in this, the family bathroom. Picture: Longsons

The Old Post Office at Little Dunham still retains much of its original charm. Picture: LongsonsThe Old Post Office at Little Dunham still retains much of its original charm. Picture: Longsons

