Own a unique piece of Norfolk history with this majestic country house for sale for £1.89m

The Old Hall at Middleton in Norfolk is for sale for £1,890,000. Picture: Sowerbys Archant

Selling agents Sowerbys describe The Old Hall in Middleton as a “truly exceptional” property, with five bedrooms, six bath/shower rooms, a sympathetic restoration and around 11 acres of stunning grounds – there’s even a swimming pool and a tennis court.

The property itself is Grade II listed and is believed to date back to the 1600s, with later additions.

Before it became its current configuration, it is believed to have been a moated site – there’s speculation that, in the medieval period, it may even have been the original home of the de Scales family, ancestors of Robert de Scales, a Knight Templar and loyal supporter of Edward I. They later occupied Middleton Towers, an imposing manor house just three miles east of King’s Lynn.

Today, the only trace of the moat is in a landscaped pond to the north, but it’s certainly still retained a sense of grandeur and opulence, as the house occupies a majestic yet private position with spectacular outlooks.

Inside, the main entrance hall is immediately welcoming and demonstrates the generously-proportioned rooms and the abundance of natural light, due to the Georgian-style sash windows. Many of these still retain their original built-in shutters – just one of a number of exquisite period details retained throughout the property.

The formal dining room is found in the centre of the home and features mirrored double doors and exposed beams. It beautifully links the two wings of the property and is an incredibly versatile room, perfect for both large seasonal gatherings and more intimate family dinners.

It leads to a useful utility area, with walk-in pantry, and then to the expansive open-plan kitchen/breakfast room. This space is particularly impressive, perfectly blending modern living with country-style charm. It’s fitted with an electric AGA, integrated dishwasher, fridge freezer, microwave and Belfast sink and, in the centre, there is a large island unit with multiple power points plus a prep sink and breakfast bar.

Two sets of patio doors provide immediate access to two garden terraces. These offer ample opportunity for you to make best use of the grounds, whether that’s to observe game, set and match on the floodllit tennis court, lounge after a dip in the swimming pool or simply to take in the views of The Old Hall’s stunning gardens.

Also on the ground floor is a drawing room, snug, cinema room and studio/office, as well as a large wet room and separate cloakroom.

The first floor can be accessed by either of two staircases, one of which leads to the upper north wing where you will find the master bedroom. This impressive space features a walk-through dressing room and a luxurious, triple-aspect en suite with dual sinks, walk-in shower and freestanding bath.

There are two further double bedrooms in the north wing, both with en suite shower rooms. In the south wing, accessed by an interlinking door or the additional stairs, are another two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The Old Hall also includes two insulated garages, attached to the side of the property and accessed through the boot room. They are separated by oak framed bi-fold doors and are fully insulated, heated and powered.

In addition to the main accommodation, the property also includes a charming self-contained single-storey annex. Built in a cottage style, it includes a bedroom, shower room and open-plan kitchen/living area. Planning permission has also been granted to convert the attached stores into a master bedroom with en suite.

As well as the many leisure facilities included, the 11-acre grounds also feature an idyllic pond with its own island, a picturesque listed dovecote, brick ha-ha-, walled garden and orchard.

For more information, please contact Sowerbys’ King’s Lynn office on 01553 766741. You can also find a link to a video tour of the property on the Sowerbys website at www.sowerbys.com

