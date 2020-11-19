See inside this luxury £1.2m home with its own gym, sauna and swimming pool

The Meadow House in Necton is on the market for �1.2m. Picture: Alan Usher/Fine & Country Alan Usher Photography 07817871377

A five-bedroom home perfect for fitness lovers has come up for sale in the west Norfolk village of Necton.

Set in beautiful grounds of approximately one acre, The Meadow House is every inch a luxury abode.

Built in 1998 as part of an exclusive residential development, it offers approximately 5,693 sq ft of living accommodation, including a wealth of luxury leisure space featuring a gym, snooker room and what selling agents Fine & Country describe as one of its most striking additions – a gorgeous indoor swimming pool.

The property is listed at a guide price of £1,200,000 and is described as “the ideal property for the growing family” as well as for those who like to entertain and those who need additional space to help them work from home.

The ground floor accommodation boasts a total of seven reception rooms, including a dining room, sitting room, breakfast room and snug, as well as two useful study spaces. There is also a snooker room and a lovely sun room which enjoys views out over the gardens.

The luxury continues upstairs where three of the five bedrooms enjoy their own en suites and the large master bedroom is completed by a good-sized dressing room. This also leads to the gym, which has its own private balcony.

The indoor swimming pool is an integral part of the house, with an impressive vaulted ceiling, Indian-stone floors and a shower and a sauna. The current owners have recently refurbished this whole area, in fact, replacing the filtration system, installing a new cover and till roll and adding a new gas boiler.

Other improvements have also been made across the rest of the property, including the addition of new underfloor heating in the sitting room and the installation of a new heating system in the kitchen, which conveniently leads to a separate breakfast room and then to an outdoor terrace.

Outside, The Meadow House also features a sweeping driveway with extensive room for parking and a turning area, as well as a double, two-storey garage. This has previously been used as a home office, so offers further flexibility for new owners. The large landscaped gardens extend to just under one acre and are completely private, featuring a naturally styled pond, rockery and gazebo.

For more information, contact Fine & Country on 01328 618000.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Meadow House, Necton

Guide price: £1,200,000

Fine & Country, 01328 618000, www.fineandcountry.com

