This beautiful Grade II listed village home is up for sale in Norfolk – and it’s in need of renovation

PUBLISHED: 13:12 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 16 July 2020

The Manor House is a Grade II listed village home in South Walsham in need of renovation and refurbishment, on the market at a guide price of £600,000. Picture: Savills

The Manor House is a Grade II listed village home in South Walsham in need of renovation and refurbishment, on the market at a guide price of £600,000. Picture: Savills

A substantial village home in South Walsham has come on the market and would make the ideal renovation project for someone looking to relocate to a quiet rural village.

Some structural work has already been completed on the L-shaped property, which is available with Savills at a guide price of £600,000. It’s believed to date back to the 17th century, with later additions, and is constructed of mellow red brick under a partly pantile and partly thatched roof, which was re-ridged and dressed in 2015.

The house has been in the same family’s ownership since the 1970s and has been a much-loved family home, with plenty of period detail and country, farmhouse-style charm. Now it’s on the market for the first time in almost 50 years, ready for a new lease of life and in need of renovation, refurbishment and decoration to bring it up to modern standards.

Accommodation comprises three reception rooms plus a kitchen/breakfast room, study, larder and utility room on the ground floor. There are five bedrooms, including one en suite, and two bathrooms upstairs.

There’s a large gravelled turning area outside the property, as well as ornamental shrubs and trees including a variegated maple.

Several outbuildings form an attractive courtyard, screening the house from the village street to the north.

The majority of the south and east-facing garden is laid to lawn, well-screened by mature hedging and shrubs. The grounds extend to approximately 0.9 of an acre, with adjoining farmland to the south.

For more information, please contact Savills on 01603 950239.

