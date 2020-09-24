Norfolk house with links to a famous rock band goes up for sale for £650,000

The Limes in North Lopham is on the market for £650,000. Picture: Fine & Country Archant

A Grade II listed property has come up for sale in North Lopham and, according to selling agents Fine & Country, it has some fascinating historical connections.

In the mid-19th century, the Lophams were the centre of linen production in the area and in 1845, the village had 15 different linen manufacturers producing ‘Lopham Linen’. Among these was the Buckenham family, owners of the property, who specialised in damask, fine linen which was woven with highly ornate patterns. They converted several of the outbuildings into manufacturing and weaving sheds and in 1837, they were granted a Royal Warrant to provide linen to Queen Victoria and the royal household.

More recently, the property is said to have been owned by the family of one of the members of the rock band Procol Harum, and it’s said that their famous song A Whiter Shade of Pale was written while the band were staying there.

Over the past five years, the current owners have done a lot of work to the house, refurbishing each of the rooms and adding new flooring. They also insulated the loft and installed new fencing to enclose the quarter-acre garden.

Yet the property still remains close to its historical roots, with elegantly proportioned rooms, typical of the Georgian period, as well as several grand fireplaces and a stunning entrance hall featuring a Victorian tiled floor.

The current owners have also used a neutral colour scheme to really make the most of the property’s period details, using accents of blues and greys to beautifully complement the historical character.

There are three spacious reception rooms on the ground floor and five large bedrooms upstairs, all of which contain large windows that bathe the property in gorgeous natural light.

The ground-floor also offers an additional dining room and study at the back of the house, which could be converted into an annexe or used as a home office if, like many, you’re now working from home.

The characterful kitchen is also a real selling point; a large space with a central island and exposed beams, it offers plenty of space for the whole family to spread out. There is also a lovely, light-filled conservatory.

Outside, the secluded gardens are mostly laid to lawn, with a row of lime trees at the front – from where the property takes its name – and a spacious gravel driveway.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Limes, North Lopham

Price: £650,000

Fine & Country, 01379 646020, www.fineandcountry.com

