See inside this Grade II Georgian house on sale for almost £1.5 million
PUBLISHED: 17:28 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 13 May 2019
Archant
Offering seven bedrooms, outbuildings and a wealth of period features throughout, The Grange can be found in the historic market town of Aylsham - recently voted one of the best places to live in the UK.
Set back from the road behind a high red-brick wall and wrought-iron railings, The Grange is a truly remarkable property.
Ben Marchbank, of Bedfords, who is selling the home, says: "Aylsham was recently chosen as one of the best places to live in East Anglia by The Sunday Times and Cromer Road was named as one of the best roads in the town.
"The house itself has it all; an attractive, classical, Georgian frontage, plenty of space with well-proportioned rooms, a self-contained cottage, a good range of outbuildings, secluded gardens and recently upgraded."
Its current owners, who have lived in the property for the past six years, have undertaken a thorough programme of improvements and renovations to restore the home, which is believed to date back to 1810 - although some part of it pre-dates this period, as existing records document an owner as far back as 1694.
The renovations that have been undertaken have maintained many of the property's fine period features, including a number of highly attractive marble fireplaces in the principal rooms, and panelled doors, sash windows and ornate cornice work. These remarkable period-style features can be found alongside all you would need for modern life - hi-specification wiring throughout, quality sanitary-ware to each of the bathrooms and integrated appliances, such as an induction hob and oven, in the designer kitchen.
Inside, accommodation comprises an entrance hall, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, drawing room, sitting room, study, library and garden room on the ground floor, as well as seven bedrooms on the first floor. The master suite - which enjoys a stunning bay window at the rear of the property - also has a dressing room and ensuite. One other bedroom benefits from access to an ensuite shower room, and a spacious family bathroom can be found off the landing, along with an informal sitting room.
Outside and to the side of the house, there are a range of outbuildings which include a garage, workshop and stable. There is also a single-storey, self-contained cottage, which provides an entrance hall, kitchen, sitting room, bedroom and bathroom. This could become a blank canvas for future owners, as it has not been refurbished - or used - for a number of years.
The property sits in approximately 1.69 acres of land, with extensive, west-facing gardens to the rear which include a number of mature shrubs and fruit-producing trees.
