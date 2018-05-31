Logo

See inside this ‘magnificent’ Grade II listed manor house for sale for £2m

PUBLISHED: 11:53 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:59 24 April 2020

The Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: Sowerbys

The Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: Sowerbys

The Grange Farmhouse has nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms and has just come on to the market in north Norfolk.

The Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, north Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: SowerbysThe Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, north Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: Sowerbys

Selling agents Sowerbys describe the nine-bedroom property near Fakenham as a “magnificent Grade II listed Georgian farmhouse”, and it’s easy to see why.

The property was built around 1840, in a Georgian style, and is set in 3.3 acres of grounds, including a beautiful and enclosed walled garden. It is currently on the market, chain-free, for offers in excess of £2,000,000.

While it would make a perfect family home, with its modern comforts and beautiful character features, it also offers fantastic income potential and has recently been run as a successful holiday let, sleeping up to 18 people.

READ MORE: See inside this gorgeous £695,000 family home on the north Norfolk coast

The Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: SowerbysThe Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: Sowerbys

Internally, the house offers around 7,000 sq ft of internal space and the huge open-plan kitchen is very much the hub of the home. It is well-fitted with an excellent range of base and wall units and comes with integrated appliances as well as an inset electric AGA stove. There is also a central island/breakfast bar and plenty of space for a separate table.

The ground floor also offers five further reception rooms, including a formal dining room, drawing room, sitting room and snug. There is also a utility area with a cloakroom.

On the first floor, there are seven double bedrooms, five of which have en suite facilities, while the remaining two are served by a fully fitted contemporary bathroom.

READ MORE: See inside this ‘charming’ 17th century farmhouse for sale for £850,000

The Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: SowerbysThe Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: Sowerbys

A staircase leads up from the central landing, to the second floor, where there are two further double bedrooms and a modern fitted shower room.

Outside, the extensive grounds include a walled garden, which has been beautifully landscaped, and a large terraced seating area. There are a number of low maintenance shrub borders, as well as a heritage-style greenhouse.

The property is approached by a private driveway, leading to a garage, and there is plenty of parking space for several vehicles.

The Grange Farmhouse also has additional land of nearly 12 acres, subject to measurement, which is available to purchase by separate negotiation.

The Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: SowerbysThe Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: Sowerbys

For more information, please contact Sowerbys on 01328 618023.

The Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: SowerbysThe Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: Sowerbys

The Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: SowerbysThe Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: Sowerbys

The Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: SowerbysThe Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: Sowerbys

The Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: SowerbysThe Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: Sowerbys

The Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: SowerbysThe Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: Sowerbys

The Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: SowerbysThe Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: Sowerbys

The Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: SowerbysThe Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: Sowerbys

