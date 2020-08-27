See inside this colourful home for sale with links to a famous Norfolk inventor

Foundry House in Marsham near Aylsham is on the market at a guide price of £400,000-£425,000. Picture: Minors & Brady Archant

A four-bedroom family home with an interesting history has come up for sale in Marsham near Aylsham at a guide price of £400,000-£425,000.

Despite its industrial name, Foundry House is situated in a leafy plot just five minutes from Aylsham and comes with four bedrooms, three reception rooms and a picture-perfect garden.

Currently on the market at a guide price of £400,000-£425,000, selling agents Minors & Brady say that the home holds a lot of history and is being presented with a blue heritage plaque to honour its former resident, inventor Samuel George Soame.

Samuel George Soame was born in 1837 and was a pioneering agricultural engineer. He developed the iron smithy in Marsham, known as Perseverance Works, into a base for his engineering firm which manufactured steam-powered fairground rides.

In the late 1890s, he pioneered the development of the Soame wagonette, a wooden cart fitted with a steam-powered engine that could reach a top speed of 25mph. It became an icon in steam-powered automotives and would make regular appearances at local steam rallies in East Anglia. It is even said to have made a small appearance on the silver screen, with a drive-on part in the 1953 film Genevieve starring Dinah Sheridan and John Gregson.

Over the years, Foundry House has been lovingly converted into a comfortable and contemporary family home. Accommodation includes a large lounge, kitchen and dining room on the ground floor, as well as an additional reception room at the front of the house and a utility room, boot room and cloakroom towards the rear.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, including a master with fitted wardrobes, and a family bathroom with free-standing bath.

In addition the house also comes with a useful cellar room, currently used as a sewing room, with a window to the front and stair access to the entrance hall. There is also further utility space in the garage.

Another highlight of the property is its extensive garden, which really does offer the ‘wow’ factor as soon as you set eyes on the home. Hedging, flower beds and a shingle pathway have all been carefully maintained to create a statement garden and there is also an area of lawn and a gated driveway leading to a garage. Further lawns can also be found at the rear, all enclosed with a wooden fence for additional privacy.

PROPERTY FACTS

Old Norwich Road, Marsham

Guide price: £400,000-£425,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 950174, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

