Logo
Ad Feature

Buying a house? All you need to know about the costs involved

PUBLISHED: 13:58 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 08 March 2019

Knowing about the costs involved when buying a house can help ensure you stick to a budget. Picture: Getty Images

Knowing about the costs involved when buying a house can help ensure you stick to a budget. Picture: Getty Images

Melissa Richards from Spire Solicitors details all the costs involved when buying a house.

When purchasing a property, it is important to understand all the costs involved to ensure you can budget correctly. Along with the legal fees, there are a number of extra costs and disbursements to consider.

To help people understand and compare costs, in December 2018 the Solicitors Regulation Authority introduced new price transparency rules. Law firms are now required to publish conveyancing prices and service information in a clear and easy to understand format. These prices should include:

• Legal fees

This is the price you will pay for legal services and they are based on a scale depending on the value of the property you are purchasing.

In certain circumstances it will be necessary to add a supplement to these costs to cover any additional work required, for example if you are buying a leasehold or new build property or are purchasing with Help to Buy assistance, as these matters involve more complex issues and lots more paperwork.

Disbursements

This is money which your lawyer has to pay to third parties during your purchase. For example, search fees and Land Registry fees. You will be asked to pay a sum on account at the start of your transaction to enable your lawyer to obtain these on your behalf.

Bank fees

Whenever monies are sent electronically – whether it be to your lender to pay off your mortgage, sending purchase monies to the seller’s solicitor or sending a balance to you on completion – a bank fee will be charged. Monies can either be sent by CHAPs which is a same day transfer, or by BACS which can take 3-5 working days to be received.

• SDLT

Stamp Duty Land Tax is likely to be payable and is based primarily on the purchase price of the property but there are other factors to consider such as whether the property will be a second home, or if you are a first-time buyer. Once the specifics of your transaction are known, you will be provided with the actual amount which will be payable.

Spire Solicitors LLP has published a helpful price guide which can be found on our website which clearly sets out what costs you can expect to pay for your transaction.

If you would like to discuss any points in this article further, please contact Spire Solicitors LLP on 01603 677077 for all your legal needs.

This column is sponsored by Spire Solicitors.

Most Read

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates

Police hunt car driver after hit and run in Norwich

The juction of Larkman Road and Clarkson Road. Picture: Archant

‘Please make friends and family aware’: Scam warning issued

Suffolk police are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Awards snub for Farke and Pukki in monthly Championship prizes

Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke missed out in the latest Championship monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘London Bridge’ plan for Queen’s death issued to council

A Norfolk council has received advice on what to do after the Queen dies. The official plan to deal with the death of the monarch is called 'Operation London Bridge'. Picture: PA

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police hunt car driver after hit and run in Norwich

The juction of Larkman Road and Clarkson Road. Picture: Archant

Lotus boss banned from roads after he was caught drink-driving

Lotus boss Uday Senapati has been banned from the roads for drink-driving. Picture: Lotus.

At last! High speed train service delivering Norwich to London in 90 minutes will soon begin

Train operator Greater Anglia is introducing four extra services between Norwich, Ipswich and London Liverpool Street from May to speed up travel. Picture: Archant

‘Please make friends and family aware’: Scam warning issued

Suffolk police are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Awards snub for Farke and Pukki in monthly Championship prizes

Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke missed out in the latest Championship monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists