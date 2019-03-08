Gallery

See inside this quirky coach house conversion on sale for £450,000

This converted coach house in Reepham offers stylish, family living spaces - both outside and in. Picture: William H Brown Archant

If you fancy living in a unique four-bedroom property, look no further than this property in Reepham which has been transformed from a traditional coach house into a stylish and contemporary home.

Originally a coach house, this modern four-bedroom property in Reepham, near Aylsham, is available to buy at a guide price of £450,000 with William H Brown.

The stylish and contemporary ground-floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom and a spacious, open-plan kitchen/diner which has a good range of fitted units, natural woodwork surfaces and an excellent range of integrated appliances - including a fridge, freezer, washing machine and dishwasher.

From here, there is access to a generously proportioned living room, which has a woodburner and double-glazed French doors leading to the garden. Two beams span the width of the room, giving it a quirky and characterful feel, while bi-fold doors open out into a further family room at the rear. This is also generously sized, with a distinctive beam and a second set of French doors which open out on to the patio.

Upstairs, the landing - with a distinctive sloped ceiling - leads on to four good-sized bedrooms. All but one of these has a vaulted ceiling and one in particular is well-suited to a younger member of the family, with a trendy boxed display unit providing stepped access to a suspended single bed.

The family bathroom, which is also on this floor, has a vaulted ceiling, roof beams and roof light window, and is well-equipped with a bath and separate shower.

In addition, the property offers off-road parking for at least four vehicles and an extensive patio space at the rear of the property provides ample opportunity for alfresco entertaining. There is also a lawned garden with a good arrangement of shrubs and flower beds, and plenty of shelter thanks to several mature trees. Storage space is also provided by an attractive, open-fronted store.

For more information about this property, contact William H Brown on 01603 873208.

