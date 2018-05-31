Logo
See inside this stunning family home - but can you guess how old it is?

PUBLISHED: 16:54 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 19 November 2019

The Chase, a substantial five-bedroom home in Dereham, is on the market for �825,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Archant

This substantial five-bedroom family home in Dereham, which has extensive grounds and comes with a detached three-bedroom annexe, is on the market with Sowerbys for £825,000 - but it's not as old as it looks.

Just a stone's throw from Dereham golf course and a short stroll from the centre of town you could, on first glance, be forgiven for thinking that this substantial family home was built in the 1500s.

It has all the hallmarks you would expect to see from the period: imposing gables, impressive half-timbering and expansive grounds, all set behind a sweeping gravel driveway and a gated entrance.

Yet the property, known as The Chase, was actually built after the Second World War, in the late 1940s, its appearance all part of the 'mock Tudor' style popularised during the late 19th-early 20th centuries.

Inside, The Chase is every bit the modern home. Highlights include a bespoke fitted kitchen, stunning dining room with triple aspect windows and a grand entrance vestibule with a fitted wood-burner. There is also a separate lounge, a study, useful utility area and a garden room which takes in impressive views over the surrounding gardens.

To the first floor, the master suite has a 'grand' feel, with a walk-in dressing area and generous en-suite. There are four further bedrooms, all but one of which have en-suites.

In addition to the main house, The Chase comes with a detached three-bedroom annexe, originally a garage block, which has been stylishly converted and now offers sizeable accommodation with a fitted kitchen/diner, lounge, three bedrooms and two shower rooms.

Extensive grounds surround both of the dwellings, with hidden corners, lawns, fruit trees, pergolas and greenhouses delighting any keen gardener or those simply wanting to enjoy a peaceful, private space.

For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01362 693591.

