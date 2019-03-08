Gallery

See inside: this luxury barn conversion in north Norfolk is for sale for £925,000

The Barn at Saxthorpe is for sale with Sowerbys for £925,000. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

This traditional Norfolk barn has been transformed into a gorgeous four-bedroom home, and perfectly blends the old with the new to offer over 3,600 sq ft of stylishly designed living space set in glorious grounds.

The Barn in Saxthorpe is on the market with Sowerbys for �925,000. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED The Barn in Saxthorpe is on the market with Sowerbys for �925,000. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED

The open-plan living space in this barn conversion at Saxthorpe, near Aylsham, is breathtaking.

Extending to around 63ft, it is a light, airy and almost theatrical space where exposed beams, red brick walls and natural stone and hardwood floors showcase the stunning architecture and original character of what was once a traditional Norfolk barn.

The property, which is available to buy with Sowerbys at a guide price of £925,000, also includes a gorgeous Shaker-style kitchen, with impressive central island, and a dining hall which has a double-height vaulted ceiling. A discreet, ground-floor bedroom can also be found towards the rear of the barn, along with a utility room and cloakroom.

The upstairs accommodation, which offers three well-proportioned bedrooms, is accessed by an impressive staircase which has been individually commissioned for the property. Flanked by glazed balustrades, it leads to a unique landing bridge which offers a fantastic view of the floor below.

Outside, The Barn is nestled in glorious landscaped grounds and has pretty lawns which extend to the south of the property. There are also extensive rear gardens and a large, south-facing terrace created with alfresco entertaining in mind.

Beyond the main gardens, there is a small area of woodland which leads to a brook from the River Bure.

For more information about this property, contact Sowerbys on 01263 710777.

The Barn in Saxthorpe is on the market with Sowerbys for £925,000. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED The Barn in Saxthorpe is on the market with Sowerbys for £925,000. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED

The Barn in Saxthorpe is on the market with Sowerbys for £925,000. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED The Barn in Saxthorpe is on the market with Sowerbys for £925,000. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED

The Barn in Saxthorpe is on the market with Sowerbys for £925,000. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED The Barn in Saxthorpe is on the market with Sowerbys for £925,000. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED

The Barn in Saxthorpe is on the market with Sowerbys for £925,000. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED The Barn in Saxthorpe is on the market with Sowerbys for £925,000. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED

