Plans for six homes at Taverham Hall recommended for approval

Fleur Developments is seeking permission to build the four-bedroom properties at Taverham Hall, which is home to Langley Preparatory School. Photo: Submitted Archant

The development of six new homes in Taverham will fund major repair work to a neighbouring school’s Grade II listed building

A planning application submitted to Broadland District Council states money from the sale of the land will pay for restoration and repair work at the hall.

The new homes will be built within the hall’s park land and will be accessed via Taverham Park Avenue.

Despite objections from Taverham Parish Council and several residents, Broadland’s planning officer has recommended the application for approval.

Broadland’s planning committee will vote on whether to approve or reject the scheme on Wednesday, January 9.

For more information, search application number 20181142 at Broadland council’s website.