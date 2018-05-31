Logo

See inside: this £615,000 seaside home has been given a modern new look

PUBLISHED: 18:14 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:14 07 May 2020

Swan House in Sheringham is on the market at a guide price of £615,000. Picture: Arnolds Keys

christaylorphoto.co.uk

Properties like Swan House in Sheringham don’t come on to the market very often.

The detached four-bedroom home has been the subject of an extensive refurbishment over recent years and is now for sale with Arnolds Keys at a guide price of £615,000.

The property is highly contemporary, even from the outside, where its walls are cleverly rendered with timber cladding. At the rear, full-height glazed panels overlook a large back garden and bathe the interior rooms in plenty of natural light.

The rooms inside have also been extensively remodelled. A light-filled entrance hall offers an impressive welcome to the property, with full-height glass panels providing lovely views over the sea from the elevated landing. This leads on to a study, or fourth bedroom, at the front and to a good-sized sitting room.

The kitchen is well-fitted with a stylish range of high-gloss kitchen units in dark grey, as well as granite-style worktops and an excellent range of integrated appliances. There is a dishwasher, recycycling centre, fridge freezer and a range-style cooker with a five-ring gas hob.

From the kitchen, there is access to a large family/breakfast room. This is a particularly beautiful space, created in the extension of the property. It benefits from two sets of large bi-fold doors that open out on to the south-facing rear garden.

There is also a utility room and wet room on the ground floor.

Upstairs, a spacious and light-filled galleried landing leads on to three good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The bathroom is beautifully fitted and has all you would expect to find in a contemporary suite, as well as a few luxurious extras, including a wall-hung vanity unit with illuminated mirror, and a ladder heated towel rail.

The master bedroom boasts views over the south-facing rear garden and also enjoys access to its own en suite shower room.

Outside, the property has a double garage with electric up-and-over door and its in-and-out driveway is centred around a semi-circular area of lawn with low-growing trees and shrubs.

The gardens are larger than average and include a south-facing lawn at the rear of the property, as well as a stone patio.

For more information, please contact Arnolds Keys on 01263 822373.

