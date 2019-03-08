Video
See inside £400,000 apartment in Grade II listed Norwich townhouse
PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 10 November 2019
Watsons
A two bedroom apartment in a historic townhouse has come on the market in Norwich.
An apartment in a Grade II listed Norwich townhouse has come on the market. Photo: Watsons
The property, just off Surrey Street, retains period features including sash windows, ornate coving and a classic fireplace.
It also has an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, dining area, lobby, master bedroom, second bedroom, en-suit and shower room.
An apartment in a Grade II listed Norwich townhouse has come on the market. Photo: Watsons
The listing describes it as "a marvellous opportunity to acquire a very sought-after apartment within a Grade II listed townhouse, just metres from Norwich's finest shopping streets."
The guide Price is £400,000 and the tenure is leasehold with an annual service charge of £2,695.90.
An apartment in a Grade II listed Norwich townhouse has come on the market. Photo: Watsons
Ground rent is £250 p/a and the lease length is 125 years from January 1 2004.
For more information call Watsons on 01603950076.
An apartment in a Grade II listed Norwich townhouse has come on the market. Photo: Watsons
An apartment in a Grade II listed Norwich townhouse has come on the market. Photo: Watsons
An apartment in a Grade II listed Norwich townhouse has come on the market. Photo: Watsons
An apartment in a Grade II listed Norwich townhouse has come on the market. Photo: Watsons
An apartment in a Grade II listed Norwich townhouse has come on the market. Photo: Watsons