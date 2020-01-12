Logo

See inside £1.3m house on main road into Norwich

12 January, 2020 - 09:00
A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker

A spacious property with a private lawned garden has come on the market in Norwich.

Mulberry House, which is located in Newmarket Road, is a modern detached house built in 2001.

The ground floor boasts a large entrance hall, kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, living room, office and utility room.

The first floor has four bedrooms, each with their own ensuite bathroom, and a snooker room.

Accessed is via a private driveway off Newmarket Road with parking for several cars and a spacious double garage to the rear of the house.

To the front of the property is a private lawned garden with shrub and hedge borders.

It's on the market with Strutt & Parker for a guide price of £1,295,000.

To find out more call 01603 950079.

