See inside £1.3m house on main road into Norwich
12 January, 2020 - 09:00
Strutt & Parker
A spacious property with a private lawned garden has come on the market in Norwich.
A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker
Mulberry House, which is located in Newmarket Road, is a modern detached house built in 2001.
The ground floor boasts a large entrance hall, kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, living room, office and utility room.
A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker
The first floor has four bedrooms, each with their own ensuite bathroom, and a snooker room.
Accessed is via a private driveway off Newmarket Road with parking for several cars and a spacious double garage to the rear of the house.
A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker
To the front of the property is a private lawned garden with shrub and hedge borders.
It's on the market with Strutt & Parker for a guide price of £1,295,000.
A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker
To find out more call 01603 950079.
