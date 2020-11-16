Bid to demolish £580,000 seafront house to make way for contemporary ‘dream home’

Planners are being asked for permission to knock down a house at 45 Marine Parade and build a new contemporary style family house on its footprint making full use of the 'endlessly beautiful' views out to sea Picture: Google maps Archant

A proposal to knock down an “outdated” seafront house and replace it with something altogether more modern is in the hands of planners.

The application seeks to tear down 45 Marine Parade on Gorleston’s sought-after seafront and build a three-storey house instead.

The new home will be a “dream house” for the applicants who will be closely involved in the build.

If approved a new contemporary building with a single storey L-shaped extension at the back - all with flat roofs - will take shape.

Papers submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council say a mix of architecturally different homes is a characteristic of the area.

Although the new house will see living space arranged over three storeys the house will be no higher than its neighbour to the north and retains the same space between homes.

Drawings show a timber clad home with feature stone walls made up of contemporary straight lines.

The papers say the couple behind the home are active members of the community with a vested interest in the area.

They add: “There is a fantastic opportunity to capture wide open views to the sea from a high level and create a wonderful home which can truly take advantage of the stunning and enchanting setting.

“We strongly believe the proposal will lift the area and overall street scene and is the right architectural response for the occupants and the local area.”

The plans show a five-bedroom house with a study and open plan living area on the ground floor and glass sliding doors all along the back.

On the first floor four en-suite bedrooms are proposed with a master bedroom, dressing room, living area, and balcony on the third floor.

The existing house has four bedrooms and was last sold in July for £580,000.

Inside there are said to be “playful curves” with a light and modern feel taking advantage of its seafront setting and “reminding the occupants of an endlessly beautiful view of the sea.”

The project is being designed by the Norwich-based Paul Robinson Partnership.

A bid to demolish another house at 50 Marine Parade and build a three-storey modern home with a cinema and outdoor pool was approved this year and a decision noticed issued on November 5.

To view the plans click the link here.