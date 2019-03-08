See inside this grand six bedroom period home on sale for £1.15million

Strawberry Fields, Brundall, is on the market with Strutt & Parker for £1,150,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker Archant

With three reception rooms, six bedrooms and gorgeous gardens which extend to just over half an acre, Strawberry Fields in Brundall could be yours for £1,150,000.

The property has been sympathetically extended throughout and now offers over 5,600 sq ft of stunning living accommodation arranged over three distinctive storeys.

Particular features include a spacious entrance hall with double Tudor-arched doorway and a stunning 30ft reception room which boasts gorgeous wooden floors and a striking feature fireplace.

There is also a bright and airy conservatory on the ground floor, and a Bryan Turner-designed kitchen complete with a stunning central island and a large Aga.

Upstairs, a sumptuous master suite offers gorgeous bay windows, a large dressing room and floor-to-ceiling wardrobes. There are also two good-sized family bathrooms, plus a separate shower room, and three double bedrooms. There are also two further bedrooms on the top floor.

The property is surrounded by a lovely terrace outside which overlooks the garden and is accessed by a number of landscaped steps. Most of the gardens, which extend to approximately 0.67 acres, are mainly laid to lawn and feature some impressive tree and shrub borders.

For more information about this property, contact Strutt & Parker on 01603 617431.

