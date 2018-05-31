Logo
See inside this £600,000 vintage-inspired home on the Norfolk Broads

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 03 January 2020

This five-bedroom family home in Halvergate near Acle is on the market at a guide price of �600,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Archant

This stylish five-bedroom family home in Halvergate near Acle is a must see, with stunning period features and beautiful decorative accents giving it a contemporary yet 'vintage look'.

This five-bedroom property is currently on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of £600,000 and has been sympathetically renovated throughout.

Its versatile living accommodation is arranged over two floors and combines clean and contemporary living spaces with an abundance of beautiful period features, including open fireplaces with wood-burning stoves, oak floors, sash cord windows and statement recessed alcoves.

On the ground floor there is an entrance porch which leads to an inner hall and access to an oak-floored sitting room. This is a beautiful reception space and has a stunning feature fireplace with wood burning stove in the centre, two recessed arched alcoves and a sash cord window to the front.

Next door, the bespoke fitted kitchen/breakfast room offers ample space for a seating area and features another wood burning stove, along with a good range of fitted units and stylish granite worktops. From here, French doors lead to a landscaped garden at the rear and there is also access to a separate utility space, also fitted with granite worktops, and a useful boot room.

Also on the ground floor is an atmospheric dual-aspect dining room which features a central fireplace with a wood burning stove and oak floors, a study and a cloakroom. There is also a good-sized family room which has vaulted ceilings and a set of glazed doors which lead outside and on to a landscaped inner courtyard, with bedroom and ensuite shower room above.

From the main first floor landing there is a master bedroom suite with ensuite shower room and dressing room, as well as three further bedrooms and a family bath and shower room.

The home is accessed by a good-sized gravel driveway to the front, leading to two decorative box hedges at the front of the house. There is also a well-maintained garden at the rear, divided into areas of lawn, terrace and plant beds, and a separate area of raised beds for growing vegetables.

The property is situated in the village of Halvergate, a conservation area on the edge of the Norfolk Broads. It is approximately five miles south-east of Acle, which is well-served by a good range of amenities including a post office, banks, doctor's surgery and good range of schools.

For more information about this property, please contact Sowerbys at its Norwich office, on 01603 761441.

