Take a look inside £1.5m historic house in prime city location

221 Unthank Road is on the market with Strutt & Parker. Photo: Courtesy of Strutt & Parker Courtesy of Strutt & Parker

A six bedroom house on Unthank Road has come onto the market with Strutt & Parker for just over 1.5m.

The 19th century home with a striking wisteria clad turret would be at home in the middle of the countryside, but is instead located in Norwich - just recently named one of the best places to live in the UK.

Among its features, 221 Unthank Road, known as Steeple Court, has an entrance hall, a dining room, a family room - which functions as a home cinema - and a master bedroom with its own ensuite and dressing room.

Perhaps the most striking feature of the property, which has a guide price of £1,595,000, is a Victorian style garden room with glass windows that let in an abundance of natural light.

Ian Burnaby-Parsons of Strutt & Parker said: “This impressive city townhouse, isn't just 'the house with the wisteria clad turret', but a fabulous family home with excellent accommodation throughout and one of the most outstanding conservatory garden rooms I've ever seen.

“There's a lovely blend of traditional formal reception rooms to the front and light contemporary open plan family rooms to the back, a garden that just keeps going, and a full size snooker room on the top floor.”

The historic home dates from 1894 with later additions and was built for a well-known Norfolk joinery family.

For more information on this property call Strutt & Parker Norwich on 01603950079