See inside £750,000 Victorian townhouse on main route into Norwich

A 5 bedroom terraced house on St Stephens Road has gone on the market with Savills. Photo: Savills Savills

A five bedroom terraced house on St Stephens Road in Norwich has come on the market with a guide price of £750,000.

The grade II listed property is located in a residential area a short walk from the city centre yet boasts a private garden.

Its features include period detail in the interior decor, sash windows, a garden room extension and accommodation over four floors.

The first floor has a master bedroom suite with a dressing room, which serves as a fifth bedroom, and an en-suite shower room as well as a family bathroom.

A further three double bedrooms are divided over the lower and top floor, with bathrooms on both floors.

The private garden is entirely enclosed and home to an olive tree, raised flower beds and hornbeam trees on the boundaries.

There is also private off-street parking for three cars.

The guide price is £750,000 and the tenure is freehold.

For more information call Savills on 01603950239.

