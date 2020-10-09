Video

See inside this gorgeous home for sale in part of a rare Italianate rectory in Norfolk

St Michaels House in Great Moulton is built in part of a former village rectory. Picture: Brown & Co © Haakon Dewing

A fine home in part of a former village rectory built by architect W J Donthorn has come up for sale in south Norfolk.

St Michaels House in Great Moulton, south Norfolk, is a rare architectural gem.

The home is part of the former village rectory, a Grade II* listed property built in 1832 by architect W J Donthorn. Born in Swaffham in 1799, he worked in both the Gothic and Classical styles, as well as on Greek Revival country houses, and was one of the founders of what is now known as RIBA, the Royal Institute of British Architects.

According to Historic England, the property is believed to be Donthorn’s only surviving unaltered classical building, and the only one he built in an Italianate design.

Today, part of the building has been transformed into St Michaels House, which selling agents Brown & Co describe as a fine home and a “fantastic opportunity for a wide range of buyers in a prime south Norfolk location.”

The property is listed for sale for £695,000 and occupies a lovely private position with ample off-road parking and mature grounds and gardens.

Highlights include a large entrance hall with Travertine flooring, which flows through much of the ground floor, and a number of reception rooms including a formal dining room and an impressive sitting room. This features beautiful, double heighted ceilings and three original triple bay sash windows as well as a lovely fireplace with marble surround.

The kitchen/breakfast room is also particularly lovely, featuring a range of fitted wall and base units with integrated appliances and space for a washing machine and range cooker. A door to the rear also offers access to the property’s pretty gardens.

There is also a study on the ground floor, a 32ft cellar and a garage.

To the first floor, the guest bedroom and a family bathroom are accessed off a large landing, and there is also a further bedroom with views to the side of the property.

A further staircase leads to the second floor, where you will find the luxurious master bedroom with a four-piece en suite and another bedroom.

St Michaels House is one of six properties forming St Michaels Green and is approached from the south by a pair of pillars which was the original entrance to the former rectory. A sweeping driveway leads around to the side, offering ample off road parking.

Outside, it features a large paved terrace and well-maintained gardens, which are mainly laid to lawn. The whole plot extends to around just under half an acre.

For more information, contact Brown & Co on 01603 950069.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Michaels House, Great Moulton

Price: £695,000

Brown & Co, 01603 950069, www.brown-co.com

